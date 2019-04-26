Olivier Giroud Transfer 'Tempting,' Says Nice's Gilles Grimandi on Chelsea Man

Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Nice sporting director Gilles Grimandi has said the prospect of signing Chelsea forward Olivier Giroud is "tempting."



The Frenchman is playing a back-up role under Maurizio Sarri at Stamford Bridge and his contract expires at the end of the season, although the Blues do have a one-year extension option.

Giroud would likely command a starting spot at Nice, and Grimandi has made it clear he would be interested in signing the 32-year-old, but he said he has doubts over whether the move could happen, per L'Equipe (h/t Goal):

"It's tempting of course. I know Olivier very well. I was the one who made him come from Montpellier to Arsenal. He offers guarantees in terms of efficiency. We like his profile. But he's in another planet. He's unreachable.

"He will choose his next destination in regard to a lot of things. Not necessarily dictated by money. It will all depend on how he sets his priorities."

Giroud joined Chelsea from Arsenal last January, but he has never been first choice in west London.

In 2018-19 he has had to play second fiddle to Alvaro Morata and Gonzalo Higuain, while Sarri has also often opted to play Eden Hazard as a false nine rather than start Giroud in the Premier League.

With his UEFA Europa League performances this term, though, Giroud has shown he can still be effective at the top level (video U.S. only):

He said recently he will not tolerate spending another season sitting on the bench and only being afforded occasional league minutes as a substitute.

Given Higuain's inconsistent form since joining Chelsea on loan in January—he has scored four in 11 in the Premier League—it is unlikely he will be retained past the summer.

That could present Giroud with an opportunity to become the starting forward at Chelsea next season.

But if that is not a possibility, he may well look to force his way out of Stamford Bridge, and Nice could be a potential destination.

