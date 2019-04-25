NFL Trade Rumors: Broncos' Chris Harris Drawing Interest from 'A Couple Teams'

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Don't expect the Denver Broncos to trade cornerback Chris Harris during the NFL draft Thursday, although there are reportedly multiple teams eyeing him.

Mike Klis of 9News reported there are "a couple teams" that have expressed interest even though there is "no deal expected tonight." However, he suggested the Broncos could look to move Harris as soon as Friday to a team in need of cornerback depth that passed on the position in the first round.

This comes after Adam Schefter of ESPN reported Tuesday that Harris requested a trade or a contract extension.

Klis noted he's seeking a deal worth at least $15 million a year.

