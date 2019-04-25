Kyle Korver 'Weighing' NBA Retirement After Jazz's 1st-Round Loss to Rockets

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Utah Jazz swingman Kyle Korver is considering retirement now that his team's season is over following a first-round loss to the Houston Rockets.

"There's a real cost as you get older," he said of continuing to play at the NBA level, per Ryan McDonald of the Deseret News. "There's what you need to put into the game, but there's also a family cost. That's probably where I'm at is weighing that cost."

McDonald noted Korver, 38, has one more nonguaranteed year remaining on his contract with the Jazz. Korver said it has been a "long few years" with the death of his brother last year, being the father to young children with an NBA travel schedule, multiple trades and losing in the Finals with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

If Korver retires, he will end his career as one of the best three-point shooters in league history.

He led the league in three-point percentage in four different seasons and is ninth on the NBA's all-time three-point percentage list. Korver was also an All-Star in 2014-15 as a member of the Atlanta Hawks and reached two Finals while playing alongside LeBron James on the Cavaliers.

The Creighton product appeared in 70 games during the 2018-19 campaign for Cleveland and Utah and averaged 8.6 points a night behind 39.7 percent shooting from deep.

Korver is no longer in his prime and isn't someone who would challenge for his second career All-Star Game nod if he did return, but he is still a capable shooter who can take advantage of openings created when defenders collapse.