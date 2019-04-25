Nets GM Sean Marks Releases Letter to Fans: 'We Still Have Work to Do'

Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

The Brooklyn Nets took a major step forward this season by snapping a three-year playoff drought, but general manager Sean Marks knows there is still work to be done.

Marks issued a statement on Thursday to let fans know the team will continue to work toward achieving the ultimate goal, via NetsDaily:

After going a combined 48-116 in his first two years as coach, Kenny Atkinson guided Brooklyn to a 42-40 record this season, the franchise's first winning record since 2013-14.

The sixth-seeded Nets pulled out a 111-102 win on the road against the third-seeded Philadelphia 76ers in Game 1 of the first round, but they were unable to pull out another victory in the series, falling in five games.

While it was a disappointing finish, there were positives to take away from the promising season.

Former second overall pick D'Angelo Russell used a breakout season to earn his first career All-Star selection. The fourth-year guard established new career highs in scoring (21.1 ppg) and assists (7.0 apg) while making 81 appearances.

Fifth-year forward Joe Harris led the league in three-point shooting (47.4 percent) while also winning the 2019 Three-Point Contest. Caris LeVert (13.7 ppg) and Spencer Dinwiddie (16.8 ppg) were also among those with standout performances in 2018-19.

While there are already pieces in place in Brooklyn, Marks proclaimed the organization will be "active and aggressive" in trying to build a championship-caliber roster. He noted the team has "a significant amount of cap space" as well as a pair of first-round picks in this year's draft.

Russell is eligible to become a restricted free agent this summer, so his contract situation figures to have the Nets' attention. However, Marks and Co. appear to be ready to make some noise beyond that as well.