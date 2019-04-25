Inter Milan Reportedly Interested in Alexis Sanchez at Reduced Wages

Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Inter Milan are reportedly interested in signing Alexis Sanchez from Manchester United, but only if the former Arsenal man is willing to drastically reduce his current wages.

Per Miguel Delaney of The Independent, the Italians are unable to match his current salary, roughly £500,000 per week plus bonuses. It's said that enormous wage packet has ensured the market for Sanchez is almost non-existent.

Sanchez has struggled since moving to Old Trafford in January 2018, and his arrival has caused all kinds of problems for the Red Devils.

The massive wages he was given have destroyed the club's wage structure, as team-mates like David De Gea now expect similar astronomical deals, per Goal's Kris Voakes.

The 30-year-old has done nothing on the pitch to warrant the cost, either, bagging just a single Premier League goal so far this season.

He's been the butt of jokes throughout his spell at the club, including during the 2-0 loss against Manchester City on Wednesday:

A split between club and player seems the best solution for everyone, but finding a taker could prove difficult.

Per Delaney, Paris Saint-Germain's interest has dropped due to his poor form and the aforementioned wages. Inter are said to be among the few top clubs who retain an interest, but they don't have the same resources as the Ligue 1 side.

They have been ambitious in the transfer market in the last few years, but their moves have seldom worked. The Radja Nainggolan deal has been a disappointment, and to make matters worse, it cost them rising star Nicolo Zaniolo.

Moves for Joao Mario, Gabriel Barbosa and Geoffrey Kondogbia have also proved disastrous. All have spent time away from the club since joining the Nerazzurri.

For a player of Sanchez's stature, the move to the Italian fashion capital would present a step down from United, but he may have limited options this summer. That could change if he is willing to lower his wage demands, as other top clubs may be tempted to take a risk on the Chile international.

Delaney noted Inter are also interested in Antonio Valencia, who has already confirmed he will leave United this summer.