Maurizio Sarri Fined by FA for Misconduct During Chelsea vs. Burnley

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has been fined £8,000 by the Football Association after he accepted a charge of misconduct.

Per BBC Sport, the sanction is in relation to Sarri's behaviour during the team's 2-2 draw with Burnley in the Premier League on Monday, when he was sent to the stands. Sarri encroached outside of his technical area to speak to referee Kevin Friend during the game.

According to the MailOnline's Matt Barlow, the Blues have made a complaint to the FA, as they allege one of the Burnley coaching staff called the Chelsea manager a "s--t Italian."

Per BBC Sport, Blues assistant boss Gianfranco Zola said Sarri had felt "offended" by some of the comments from the opposition dugout. He added that the Stamford Bridge club were unhappy with the manner in which the Clarets wasted time during the match.

BBC added that "Chelsea's David Luiz and Burnley's Ashley Barnes were involved in an altercation on the pitch and a scuffle took place near the tunnel entrance at the final whistle."

After the game, Burnley boss Sean Dyche had his say on the incident and denied that his team had been involved in any sort of gamesmanship, per Nizaar Kinsella of Goal:

The Blues will be pleased Sarri has not picked up a ban for his conduct, as the team is involved in a crucial spell of matches.

While they missed the chance to apply pressure to their rivals in pursuit of a top-four finish by drawing on Monday, losses for Arsenal and Manchester United mean Chelsea are in control of their own destiny in an attempt to secure a top-four berth next season.

The Blues travel to an out-of-form United on Sunday, where a win would see them take a huge step towards securing UEFA Champions League football for 2019-20.