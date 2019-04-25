Luke Walton Sexual Assault Allegations to Be Jointly Investigated by Kings, NBA

Tyler Kaufman/Associated Press

The NBA and Sacramento Kings announced a joint investigation into the sexual assault allegations made against Kings head coach Luke Walton by sports reporter Kelli Tennant.

Tennant filed a civil suit against Walton on Monday alleging that he asked her to come to his hotel while he was an assistant coach for the Golden State Warriors so she could give him a copy of a book she had published, for which he wrote the foreword. Walton was then said to have invited her to his room, where he allegedly "pinned her on the bed, forcibly kissed her and groped her" and "laughed at her pleas before eventually releasing her," per Sarah Mervosh of the New York Times.

