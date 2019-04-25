Jurgen Klopp Rules out Lorenzo Insigne Transfer, Talks Liverpool Summer Plans

GEOFF CADDICK/Getty Images

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has dismissed speculation linking the Reds with a move for Napoli forward Lorenzo Insigne this summer.

The Italy international has been one of the best players in Serie A in recent years and lately he has been linked with a move away from the San Paolo, with Liverpool mentioned as a possible suitor.

Klopp was asked directly about interest in the player Thursday and denied there was any truth to the reports, per Chris Burton of Goal.

"We will not sign Lorenzo Insigne," said the German. "He is a very good player but he has a long-term contract at Napoli. We will not even try it."

Here is more of what Klopp had to say about the 27-year-old:

Klopp was asked about the club's general plans for the summer and said it's unlikely they will spend as much money as they did in the window ahead of the current campaign:

"We will try to improve the team always. We will try it always in training, I think that is the best way to do it.

"The team is pretty well balanced. Our plans are not for the public, that's how it is. Will it be the biggest transfer window of Liverpool? No, but you'd have been surprised if I said yes. Our eyes are always open. We always look. What happens if and when but nothing to say in the moment."

After landing Virgil van Dijk in January 2018, Liverpool were the biggest spenders in the previous summer window. Alisson Becker, Fabinho, Naby Keita and Xherdan Shaqiri all arrived at Anfield and have contributed to what is shaping up to be a memorable season.

The Reds currently sit a point behind Premier League leaders Manchester City with three games to play and are in the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League against Barcelona.

Although City are the favourites for the title at this point, the season Liverpool have put together has been remarkable:

If the Reds do come up short, Klopp will surely be keen to add some more quality to the squad and a player who can offer competition and support to attackers Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino may be on his list.

It doesn't appear as though that player will be Insigne, though, despite his unquestionable ability. He's already show what he can do against Liverpool (U.S. only):

While Klopp has spent big to improve his squad, the vast majority of signings made by the German during his time at the club have been successes.

It will be tough for Liverpool to better their performances from this season, such is the consistency and quality they have showcased. However, if they are to get the better of City in seasons to come, a few more shrewd moves may be needed.