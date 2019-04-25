Malcom's Agent Dismisses Barcelona Exit Talk Amid AC Milan, Inter, Spurs Rumours

Gianni Verschueren@ReverschPassFeatured ColumnistApril 25, 2019

VITORIA GASTEIZ, SPAIN - APRIL 23: Malcom of FC Barcelona during the La Liga Santander match between Deportivo Alaves v FC Barcelona at the Estadio de Mendizorroza on April 23, 2019 in Vitoria Gasteiz Spain (Photo by David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images)
Soccrates Images/Getty Images

The agent of Barcelona forward Malcom has dismissed reports his client could leave Spain, amid rumours linking him with AC Milan, Inter Milan and Tottenham Hotspur.

Speaking to Mundo Deportivo (h/t Goal's Chris Burton), Luis Fernando Menez Garcia denied reports he's been talking to the clubs from Milan: "I'm not talking to any club." He added he alone can speak about Malcom's future, so no one else has held talks, either.

ESPN FC (h/t Football Espana) recently reported the former Bordeaux star is eyeing an exit from the Camp Nou:

Malcom joined Barcelona in 2018 in controversial fashion, as he was on the verge of joining AS Roma before the Spaniards swept in. Roma president James Pallotta called the conduct of the Blaugrana "immoral and unethical," per Sirius XM (h/t Matt Dorman of Goal).

The controversial move hasn't worked out so far. The 22-year-old has made just three La Liga starts and has mostly been a fringe bench player in all competitions. His play hasn't been stellar, although he did have a few standout performances, including in the 4-4 draw against Villarreal, where he scored and recorded an assist.

Barcelona's Brazilian midfielder Malcom and Barcelona's Brazilian midfielder Philippe Coutinho attend a training session at the Joan Gamper Sports Center in Sant Joan Despi on April 15, 2019 on the eve of the Champions League second leg quarter-final foot
PAU BARRENA/Getty Images

Per Burton, exit speculation has been a constant for Malcom, and he has been dismissing those rumours since November. His playing time hasn't increased much since, however.

Barcelona are not expected to give up on Malcom just one year after he joined the club, but if a team is willing to spend good money on the talent, his transfer fee could come in handy.

The Catalans have already spent €75 million on Frenkie de Jong ahead of summer, a significant fee, and they continue to be linked with Ajax team-mate Mathijs de Jong, who would likely cost at least the same amount, per Sacha Pisani of Goal.

