Barcelona vs. Levante: Odds, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Barcelona will have the chance to win the 2018-19 La Liga title on Saturday, as the Catalans play host to Levante at the Camp Nou.

Atletico Madrid face Real Valladolid earlier in the day, and if the Rojiblancos lose, the title race will be over by the time Barcelona kick off. Regardless of the result in the early match, a win over Levante will suffice to be crowned champions.

Bet365 (h/t Oddschecker) has Barcelona as the 1-5 favorites to win, while Levante come in at 10-1. A draw carries odds of 11-2 (odds accurate as of Thursday, April 25).

Kick-off for Saturday's contest is scheduled for 7:45 p.m. GMT/2:45 p.m. ET. Eleven Sports (UK) and BeIN Sports (U.S.) will provide full TV coverage and live streams of the contest.

The Camp Nou has been preparing for possible title celebrations since the 2-0 win away to Alaves on the previous matchday, and there's little doubt the Blaugrana want to celebrate another league triumph in front of their own fans:

While manager Ernesto Valverde will likely keep one eye on the upcoming UEFA Champions League clash against Liverpool―the first leg will be played on Wednesday―he's still expected to send out a strong starting XI featuring several regular starters.

Youngsters like Carles Alena and Riqui Puig could see solid minutes, and the Catalans' depth players have carried the load well in La Liga since Valverde started rotating with an eye on Europe. They haven't lost a match since January 23, in the Copa del Rey against Sevilla.

Levante are no pushovers, and they're coming off their biggest win of the season, a 4-0 drubbing of Real Betis:

That was their first win since February 16 against Celta Vigo, however. As exciting as their attack has been―churning out several draws to keep the club competitive in the race against relegation―their defence has the worst record in La Liga, with 61 goals conceded.

The gap between Levante and 18th-placed Girona is just three points, so grabbing any result at the Camp Nou could be crucial for the visitors. They have also beaten Barcelona before this season, winning 2-1 at home in the Copa del Rey in January.

But in a straight shootout, the Blaugrana will always be favoured, and Levante's defence has given no indication lately they have what it takes to slow down Lionel Messi and Company. Prior to the win over Betis, they had conceded in 11 straight matches.

Prediction: Barcelona 3-0 Levante