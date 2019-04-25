Josh Rosen Rumors: QB Has No Indication If Cardinals Plan to Draft Kyler Murray

Ted S. Warren/Associated Press

The Arizona Cardinals have reportedly not informed quarterback Josh Rosen of what they plan to do with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft on Thursday night.

According to Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio, the Cards have given Rosen "no indication" whether they intend to take Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray with the top selection or not.

Arizona has been heavily linked to Murray throughout the draft process, and taking him first overall would potentially make Rosen a hot commodity on the trade market.

