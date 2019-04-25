Raiders Rumors: Dwayne Haskins 'Impressed' OAK, Could Go with No. 4 Overall Pick

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistApril 25, 2019

Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 2, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings/Associated Press

The Oakland Raiders reportedly have interest in Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins entering the first round of the 2019 NFL draft Thursday.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Raiders moved Haskins up their draft board this week after he impressed them in a workout. Rapoport added that Oakland could consider taking Haskins fourth overall.

The Raiders also own the 24th and 27th picks and could move up if Haskins slides.

