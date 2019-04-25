2019 NFL Mock Draft: Matt Miller's Final 7-Round Predictions

2019 NFL Mock Draft: Matt Miller's Final 7-Round PredictionsApril 25, 2019
The 2019 NFL draft is finally here.
This Thursday night, 32 teams will enter their draft rooms and make selections, trades and decisions that will be the difference between Super Bowl wins and the loss of jobs. Players will be overdrafted. Others will fall and land in perfect positions. We'll be shocked, and we'll be outraged.
Predicting every selection would be like nailing seven perfect brackets in March Madness—it's not going to happen and shouldn't be expected. Even getting half of the first-round picks right would be like winning the lottery. But a final mock draft is a collection of the information gathered throughout the draft process and pieced together with some educated guesswork.
This mock draft is not what I would do as an evaluator but what each team is rumored to be thinking. One trade could change it all, especially in a mock that doesn't predict them, but here's my look at what could happen when the draft kicks off in Nashville, Tennessee.
1. Arizona Cardinals
The Pick: QB Kyler Murray, Oklahoma
Unless the Arizona Cardinals have run the most elaborate smokescreen in NFL draft history, this will be their pick.
Murray is the perfect quarterback for new head coach Kliff Kingsbury's offense with his middle-of-the-field accuracy, his touch, his mobility and his arm strength down the field. He doesn't fit the standard NFL size threshold at 5'10" and 207 pounds, but he has rare traits as a passer and runner that the league hasn't seen since Michael Vick.
The Cardinals likely had long conversations about Alabama's Quinnen Williams and Ohio State's Nick Bosa here, but all the information coming from league and team sources since January pointed to Murray as the pick.
2. San Francisco 49ers
The Pick: EDGE Nick Bosa, Ohio State
The debate when the San Francisco 49ers come on the clock will be between Bosa and Alabama's Quinnen Williams. Both sit atop most draft boards as the two best players in the class, and both would fill an immediate need for the 49ers.
Bosa, though, fills the need that general manager John Lynch has preached to his scouts and coaches about solving. The Buckeyes product is a plug-and-play edge-rusher with a high football IQ, high athletic traits and the pass-rushing savvy to dominate early in his pro career.
3. New York Jets
The Pick: DL Ed Oliver, Houston
Here is where the draft will get interesting. I do not expect the New York Jets to keep this pick. Instead, they will try to trade with a team that wants to come up for a quarterback. But in a mock draft with no trades predicted, the Jets are able to get a dominant pass-rusher many believe can line up all over a defense and impact the game from the interior or the edge.
Oliver isn't the best player available—that would be Quinnen Williams—but he is a natural fit in coordinator Gregg Williams' defense and is my pick if somehow the Jets cannot trade out.
4. Oakland Raiders
The Pick: DL Quinnen Williams, Alabama
There was late buzz that the Oakland Raiders like Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins, but I'm sticking with the intel that's been on the street since January—that the Raiders really want Quinnen Williams.
The Alabama defensive tackle can be a plug-and-play Pro Bowl-caliber defender and line up at either nose or 3-technique in a 4-3 scheme. He and Maurice Hurst side-by-side will give the Raiders the pass rush they so desperately need after finishing last in sacks (13) in 2018.
5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The Pick: LB Devin White, LSU
Out goes Kwon Alexander in free agency; in comes a replacement from the same college in Devin White.
White is the ideal linebacker for new coordinator Todd Bowles' defensive scheme given his range, athleticism, instincts and three-down playing ability. He will also be the leader this defense needs if/when Gerald McCoy moves on from Tampa.
With Oliver and Williams off the board, this becomes an easy selection for general manager Jason Licht.
6. New York Giants
The Pick: EDGE Josh Allen, Kentucky
The Giants could go in a number of directions at No. 6 overall—and many fans will want them to select a quarterback—but the most reliable information is that pass-rusher is the priority.
General manager Dave Gettleman will use the first of his two picks Thursday night to get the man who led the SEC with 17.0 sacks in 2018 while notching 21.5 tackles for loss as a do-it-all defender. Allen can play in a 3-4 defense, which is very important under Giants coordinator James Bettcher, and he has the skills to stop the run and drop into coverage.
A quarterback selection wouldn't be shocking here, but a defensive piece is most likely.
7. Jacksonville Jaguars
The Pick: TE T.J. Hockenson, Iowa
The Jacksonville Jaguars have their pick of the top offensive linemen in the draft at No. 7 overall but opt instead to draft a pass-catcher who can become Nick Foles' version of Zach Ertz in the AFC South.
Hockenson is a complete tight end with a skill set similar to Ertz's or George Kittle's. He has every asset to be an early-season star in the Jacksonville offense and should become Foles' favorite target. Hockenson also helps in the running game, where he's a productive inline and flex blocker.
8. Detroit Lions
The Pick: OT Jonah Williams, Alabama
Will the Detroit Lions actually make this pick? Many NFL insiders don't believe they want to and will instead trade back to let a quarterback-needy team come up in front of the Denver Broncos or Cincinnati Bengals.
Don't get too caught up on what position Jonah Williams is listed at. The three-year starter at Alabama can line up at any of the offensive line spots and be a high-level rookie starter with Pro Bowl potential. The Lions could slide him in tomorrow at right guard and get a Brandon Scherff-type investment.
A pass-rusher wouldn't be a surprise here, but after rumors that Michigan's Rashan Gary and Mississippi State's Montez Sweat are falling because of health issues, there isn't one at a good value.
9. Buffalo Bills
The Pick: DL Christian Wilkins, Clemson
The Buffalo Bills find themselves in a spot with the top targets off the board, which might mean a trade back on draft night. Here, though, the Bills sit and select an impactful, high-floor, high-character defensive tackle who is an immediate starter in their defense.
Christian Wilkins isn't an elite tester and didn't have flashy stats, but he was a three-year anchor for the Tigers defense and the leader of the room. With his motor, he's a Sean McDermott-type player, and his off-field value only adds to the package the Bills get at No. 9 overall.
10. Denver Broncos
The Pick: LB Devin Bush, Michigan
The rumors that started at the Senior Bowl regarding the Denver Broncos and Missouri quarterback Drew Lock seemed to have died once the team traded with Baltimore for Joe Flacco. With a veteran quarterback in the fold, it's most likely the Broncos will look to bolster the defense at No. 10 overall.
Devin Bush can be head coach Vic Fangio's Patrick Willis in Denver. He's a rangy, tough, smart linebacker who can blitz, stuff the run and drop into coverage. The "Mike" position is incredibly valuable and important in this scheme, so filling it here is a great choice for Fangio and the Broncos.
11. Cincinnati Bengals
The Pick: QB Daniel Jones, Duke
The Cincinnati Bengals will select a smart, accurate, experienced quarterback who is pro-ready to compete with Andy Dalton in a somewhat surprising move but one that makes sense if new head coach Zac Taylor wants to build his team in the model of the Los Angeles Rams.
The Rams were built on the flexibility of a rookie quarterback contract, and that's something Dalton's deal doesn't allow for ($33.9 million remaining over the next two seasons). Dalton, as the Bengals know firsthand, also isn't going to drive the team to the postseason on his talents. It's best to tear it down, rebuild on a cheaper deal and let Dalton walk in free agency in 2020.
Jones is my QB4, but the word around the league is that he'll be the second quarterback off the board.
12. Green Bay Packers
The Pick: TE Noah Fant, Iowa
Aaron Rodgers needs more targets. It's that simple. The Green Bay Packers brought in Matt LaFleur as their head coach thanks to his Rams connection and the hope that he can spread out the offense and get the ball out of Rodgers' elite hands faster.
Now they need to give No. 12 talented players who can make things happen post-catch.
Noah Fant is an athletic tight end with awesome size (6'4", 249 lbs) and the ability to line up in multiple spots across the offensive formation. Fant's speed up the field plus his ability to help as a blocker in the running game make him a perfect fit for Green Bay.
13. Miami Dolphins
The Pick: EDGE Brian Burns, Florida State
The Miami Dolphins need a quarterback, but it's no secret around the NFL that the front office would be OK waiting until 2020 to get the team's QB of the future. That means going best player available in Round 1 of the 2019 draft.
Brian Burns is an athletic, special pass-rusher with developed moves in his hands and a killer spin move. He does need to add power, and there were questions about his play strength. But he has a body that can continue to develop on the fly. His ceiling just might give the Dolphins a second coming of Jason Taylor.
14. Atlanta Falcons
The Pick: DL Rashan Gary, Michigan
The Atlanta Falcons are a sneaky team to watch that might try to trade up. Assistant general manager Scott Pioli and GM Thomas Dimitroff love defensive linemen, and this draft is stocked full of them. Don't be surprised if the Falcons are on the move when Round 1 starts.
If the Falcons stay at No. 14 overall, Rashan Gary makes the most sense. He's a powerful defensive end with the size (6'4", 277 lbs) to potentially kick inside and play next to Grady Jarrett in a lot of four-man fronts. A defense with Vic Beasley Jr., Gary, Jarrett and Takkarist McKinley could get the Falcons back in the NFC South playoff race.
15. Washington Redskins
The Pick: QB Dwayne Haskins, Ohio State
Washington may need to trade up to secure him, but all the information gathered in the week before the draft pointed to the Redskins really wanting Dwayne Haskins. One source inside the coaching staff said team president Doug Williams was obsessed with getting the Ohio State quarterback.
Haskins' rise from backup to J.T. Barrett to first-rounder is impressive, as was his development in-season. There is some debate about his readiness to play in the NFL after he started just one season at Ohio State, but his accuracy and decision-making are very good. He's a natural fit in head coach Jay Gruden's suped-up West Coast offense.
16. Carolina Panthers
The Pick: OT Jawaan Taylor, Florida
Rival front offices expect the Carolina Panthers to select an offensive tackle in the first round and maybe even trade up to get one. I wouldn't rule out the idea that a pass-rusher could be the Panthers' selection if one they like slips through the cracks.
In this mock, Jawaan Taylor makes it to Carolina and is a plug-and-play answer to the right tackle question. Protect Cam Newton and opening holes for Christian McCaffrey are the most important moves the franchise can make right now, and Taylor is an NFL-ready road-grader on the right side.
17. New York Giants (via Cleveland)
The Pick: QB Drew Lock, Missouri
I am not sold on the idea that the New York Giants will select a quarterback in the first round. General manager Dave Gettleman could see the offensive linemen available at No. 17 and double down on picks in the trenches before selecting a signal-caller in Round 2. But if Drew Lock is available, logic says the team will pull the trigger.
Lock is very different from Eli Manning, but he would be ready in 2020 to take the reins with his big arm as well as with his mobility and his ability to sling the ball vertically and open up the offense for the team's speedy receivers.
The Giants have played the 2019 draft process masterfully, with no one sure just what they'll do, but they should be adding a quarterback with one of their first three selections.
18. Minnesota Vikings
The Pick: OC Garrett Bradbury, NC State
The Vikings could easily take one of the top offensive tackles remaining on the board here, but the smart move is to draft the best center in the class and look to move Pat Elflein to a more natural position of offensive guard.
Bradbury isn't on the level of Ryan Kelly or Billy Price in terms of the best centers I've evaluated recently, but he's also a very different player. He has special mobility and agility in getting to linebackers or pulling to kick out defensive ends in the running game. He's an athlete, and it shows when he's on the move. That's perfect for the Vikings as they look to get Dalvin Cook more touches and keep quarterback Kirk Cousins upright.
19. Tennessee Titans
The Pick: DL Jeffery Simmons, Mississippi State
In doing predraft calls with teams, the Tennessee Titans were listed as the furthest Jeffery Simmons would drop in the first round. I believe it, as the team has long been rumored to love the Mississippi State defensive tackle.
Simmons would be a top-five player on my big board were it not for an ACL injury he suffered while training. He's a Richard Seymour-like defensive lineman who can play any position up front and make an impact. He's powerful, fast, long and smart at the point of attack. And while he might not be ready until late in the season, if your team is making a playoff run, he's exactly the type of impact you want coming in for December.
20. Pittsburgh Steelers
The Pick: CB Rock Ya-Sin, Temple
As the draft process came to an end, multiple front-office sources believed that cornerbacks Greedy Williams (LSU) and Deandre Baker (Georgia) would fall on Day 1. That opened the door for Temple's Rock Ya-Sin to rise to CB1 in this class.
Ya-Sin's hard-nosed style of play with his good size (6'0", 192 lbs) and speed on the edge are perfect for Pittsburgh. This is the opposite of the Artie Burns pick in 2016, when the front office prioritized speed and flashy play instead of getting toughness and technique at the position. Ya-Sin is a plug-and-play starter opposite Joe Haden.
21. Seattle Seahawks
The Pick: EDGE Clelin Ferrell, Clemson
After moving Frank Clark to the Kansas City Chiefs—and picking up, in part, an extra 2019 first-rounder—the Seattle Seahawks have awesome flexibility in Round 1. They can use this selection or auction it off to try to add to their league-low five picks in this class.
In a mock without trades, the Seahawks select a replacement for Clark and find a similar player. Clemson's Clelin Ferrell has awesome power, a nonstop motor and the length needed to disrupt the passing game. He also comes with a clean background and was a team captain on a Clemson roster full of high-character workers.
22. Baltimore Ravens
The Pick: OG Chris Lindstrom, Boston College
The Baltimore Ravens missed out on Garrett Bradbury here but landed the best offensive guard in the class in Boston College's agile Chris Lindstrom.
With Marshal Yanda, who turns 35 in September, nearing the end of his brilliant career, Lindstrom is the perfect pick to start opposite him now and eventually take his place. He's incredibly mobile while working to the second level and has excellent zone-blocking angles from the snap.
As the Ravens offense evolves with Lamar Jackson at quarterback, a guard who can pull and move the pocket is among the most valuable positions the team can add.
23. Houston Texans
The Pick: OT Andre Dillard, Washington State
It might take a trade up to pull off the selection of Andre Dillard, but sources all week pointed to him as the player the Houston Texans covet most in Round 1.
Deshaun Watson took a beating behind a bad offensive line last season (sacked a league-high 62 times), and the Texans must utilize the draft to protect him. The Texans should focus on the offensive line with this pick and with one of their two second-rounders (if they don't trade them).
Dillard is the most athletic of all the 2019 offensive tackles, and while the Washington State product doesn't pack much power in the running game, the Texans need him to protect Watson above all else.
24. Oakland Raiders (from Chicago)
The Pick: CB Greedy Williams, LSU
Running back Josh Jacobs is an option here, but the Raiders should be heavily invested in finding another outside cornerback to start opposite Gareon Conley. New general manager Mike Mayock can roll the dice that Jacobs will be available at No. 27 overall and instead grab our top-ranked 2019 corner here.
Williams is a polarizing player. Some teams have him as the top cornerback, and others have him outside the top five at the position. On tape, he's the best, though, with 6'2" size and a 4.37 40-yard-dash speed that helped him blanket SEC receivers in the two seasons he saw action.
It's hard to predict what type of players the first-year general manager will like, but Greedy has the speed the organization has always coveted.
25. Philadelphia Eagles
The Pick: WR Marquise Brown, Oklahoma
In this business, sometimes you're told a team wants a player, and you have a hard time rationalizing the pick. This is one of those times.
The Philadelphia Eagles are expected to move on from Nelson Agholor, which would seemingly make Marquise Brown a fit and a need, but they also signed DeSean Jackson and are still intrigued by Mack Hollins at receiver.
Unless the plan is to use three- and four-wide sets exclusively, then drafting a receiver early feels a lot like a luxury pick—and they have an elite tight end in Zach Ertz and spent a 2018 second-rounder on Dallas Goedert.
My selection would be defensive line help. But my final mock draft is based on information and not what I would do, so Brown is the pick.
26. Indianapolis Colts
The Pick: S Johnathan Abram, Mississippi State
The Indianapolis Colts get lucky, and their guy falls to No. 26 overall.
For weeks now, the talk from NFL sources has been that the Colts really want Johnathan Abram, but there was a belief in their draft room and others that he wouldn't fall to them at this spot. Instead of trading up to secure him, the thought was the Colts would look at cornerback or defensive line and then try to get a safety in Round 2.
Instead, Abram is here, and the Colts get a perfect enforcer to work next to Malik Hooker in a secondary that's suddenly very dangerous.
27. Oakland Raiders (from Dallas)
The Pick: RB Josh Jacobs, Alabama
With the announcement that Marshawn Lynch will retire (again), this pick becomes not only a fit and a value but also a priority for the Raiders.
Jacobs is a top-10 player on my board with excellent vision, power, pass-catching ability and lateral agility as a runner. He didn't blow away scouts in the 40-yard dash (4.6-second range at his first pro day), but he has a running style more like Alvin Kamara. He has quick burst in short areas and then the power to truck you if you get in his way.
Quarterback Derek Carr will have to be happy with all the new toys (Jacobs, Antonio Brown and Tyrell Williams) at his disposal.
28. Los Angeles Chargers
The Pick: DL Dexter Lawrence, Clemson
The Los Angeles Chargers lacked bulk and power in the middle on defense last year. That changes with the addition of a powerful, big athlete in Dexter Lawrence and his 6'4", 342-pound frame.
Lawrence gets typecast as a nose tackle—and he is one—but he's also so much more. Most nose tackle prospects can't get upfield like he can as a pass-rusher or run down ball-carriers. Lawrence has the athleticism to stay on the field for all three downs, sliding over to a 1-technique and getting after the quarterback when needed.
The Chargers could go secondary here, but Lawrence is too good to pass up.
29. Seattle Seahawks (from Kansas City)
The Pick: CB Lonnie Johnson, Kentucky
It wouldn't be a surprise to see the Seattle Seahawks auction off this selection to the highest bidder and try to add to their war chest of draft picks, but in this mock they stay put and select a starting cornerback with the ideal measurements for their scheme.
When you ask around about Lonnie Johnson, you hear the word "alpha" a lot, which is what the Seahawks need after a dismantling on defense. Johnson can be the leader in the secondary, and with his 6'2" size and 32⅝-inch arm length, he's the rare Round 1 fit at cornerback for a Seahawks' scheme that prioritizes bigger corners.
30. Green Bay Packers (from New Orleans)
The Pick: OL Cody Ford, Oklahoma
This is a predicted fall for Cody Ford, who could come off the boards in the teens, but the run on more athletic interior linemen pushes him down to the Green Bay Packers. And they need him in the worst way.
Ford is a powerful right tackle prospect who could also play either guard spot as needed. With Bryan Bulaga unable to stay fully healthy, Ford is a plug-and-play answer on the right side. Since Aaron Rodgers has taken far too many shots to the facemask in recent years, addressing the deterioration of the right side with an extra first-rounder is the way to go.
31. Los Angeles Rams
The Pick: OL Dalton Risner, Kansas State
The beauty of selecting Dalton Risner at No. 31 overall is he can play any position on the offensive line, which is a need for the Los Angeles Rams as they move on from John Sullivan and Rodger Saffold and prepare for a world without Andrew Whitworth in the near future.
Risner, who projects best as an interior lineman, could be a Week 1 starter at center or guard for the Rams but could also get a long look at right tackle in training camp. He's experienced, tough, athletic and versatile enough that L.A. might not know his position on draft night but can easily pencil him in as a starter for the foreseeable future.
32. New England Patriots
The Pick: WR A.J. Brown, Ole Miss
Sometimes when making a mock draft you look at the moves teams tried to make but couldn't. The New England Patriots tried to trade for Odell Beckham Jr. They reportedly tried to trade for Antonio Brown. They definitely tried to trade for Sterling Shepard. These moves all point to a realization that wide receiver help is needed.
Enter A.J. Brown, my top-ranked receiver in this class and someone with experience from the slot and outside the formation as a productive, athletic SEC performer. Brown can dominate on intermediate and breaking routes while showing soft hands and clean routes. His football IQ and route-tree knowledge will help him get onto the field early in New England and quickly become a Tom Brady favorite.
Round 2
33. Arizona Cardinals—WR N'Keal Harry, Arizona State
34. Indianapolis Colts—EDGE Montez Sweat, Mississippi State
35. Oakland Raiders—EDGE Jaylon Ferguson, Louisiana Tech
36. San Francisco 49ers—WR Deebo Samuel, South Carolina
37. New York Giants—OC Elgton Jenkins, Mississippi State
38. Jacksonville Jaguars—WR D.K. Metcalf, Ole Miss
39. Tampa Bay Buccaneers—S Darnell Savage Jr., Maryland
40. Buffalo Bills—S Nasir Adderley, Delaware
41. Denver Broncos—CB Byron Murphy, Washington
42. Cincinnati Bengals—OT Kaleb McGary, Washington
43. Detroit Lions—S Taylor Rapp, Washington
44. Green Bay Packers—WR J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, Stanford
45. Atlanta Falcons—CB Deandre Baker, Georgia
46. Washington Redskins—WR Hakeem Butler, Iowa State
47. Carolina Panthers—CB Trayvon Mullen, Clemson
48. Miami Dolphins—RB David Montgomery, Iowa State
49. Cleveland Browns—CB Justin Layne, Michigan State
50. Minnesota Vikings—OT Tytus Howard, Alabama State
51. Tennessee Titans—EDGE LJ Collier, TCU
52. Pittsburgh Steelers—LB Mack Wilson, Alabama
53. Philadelphia Eagles—DL Jerry Tillery, Notre Dame
54. Houston Texans—OL Erik McCoy, Texas A&M
55. Houston Texans—CB Julian Love, Notre Dame
56. New England Patriots—TE Dawson Knox, Ole Miss
57. Philadelphia Eagles—OT Greg Little, Ole Miss
58. Dallas Cowboys—S Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, Florida
59. Indianapolis Colts—WR Riley Ridley, Georgia
60. Los Angeles Chargers—WR Parris Campbell, Ohio State
61. Kansas City Chiefs—CB Sean Bunting, Central Michigan
62. New Orleans Saints—WR Mecole Hardman, Georgia
63. Kansas City Chiefs—S Deionte Thompson, Alabama
64. New England Patriots—EDGE Jachai Polite, Florida
Round 3
65. Arizona Cardinals—OG Connor McGovern, Penn State
66. Pittsburgh Steelers—TE Irv Smith, Alabama
67. San Francisco 49ers—S Juan Thornhill, Virginia
68. New York Jets—EDGE Chase Winovich, Michigan
69. Jacksonville Jaguars—S Amani Hooker, Iowa
70. Tampa Bay Buccaneers—DL Dre'Mont Jones, Ohio State
—New York Giants selection forfeited during the 2018 supplemental draft
71. Denver Broncos—QB Will Grier, West Virginia
72. Cincinnati Bengals—LB Bobby Okereke, Stanford
73. New England Patriots—DL Zach Allen, Boston College
74. Buffalo Bills—RB Miles Sanders, Penn State
75. Green Bay Packers—LB Germaine Pratt, NC State
76. Washington Redskins—CB Jamel Dean, Auburn
77. Carolina Panthers—WR Terry McLaurin, Ohio State
78. Miami Dolphins—OT Yodny Cajuste, West Virginia
79. Atlanta Falcons—OT Max Scharping, Northern Illinois
80. Cleveland Browns—WR Miles Boykin, Notre Dame
81. Minnesota Vikings—EDGE Joe Jackson, Miami
82. Tennessee Titans—WR Kelvin Harmon, NC State
83. Pittsburgh Steelers—EDGE Christian Miller, Alabama
84. Kansas City Chiefs—RB Damien Harris, Alabama
85. Baltimore Ravens—EDGE D'Andre Walker, Georgia
86. Houston Texans—EDGE Oshane Ximines, Old Dominion
87. Chicago Bears—CB Joejuan Williams, Vanderbilt
88. Detroit Lions—TE Kahale Warring, San Diego State
89. Indianapolis Colts—RB Devin Singletary, Florida Atlantic
90. Dallas Cowboys—RB Darrell Henderson, Memphis
91. Los Angeles Chargers—QB Ryan Finley, NC State
92. Seattle Seahawks—WR Emanuel Hall, Missouri
93. New York Jets—OT Chuma Edoga, USC
94. Los Angeles Rams—LB Vosean Joseph, Florida
95. New York Giants—LB Jahlani Tavai, Hawaii
96. Washington Redskins—DL Anthony Nelson, Iowa
97. New England Patriots—QB Jarrett Stidham, Auburn
98. Jacksonville Jaguars—EDGE Charles Omenihu, Texas
99. Los Angeles Rams—DL Trysten Hill, UCF
100. Carolina Panthers—QB Tyree Jackson, Buffalo
101. New England Patriots—OG Nate Davis, Charlotte
102. Baltimore Ravens—LB David Long Jr., Michigan
Round 4
103. Arizona Cardinals—EDGE Ben Banogu, TCU
104. San Francisco 49ers—CB Amani Oruwariye, Penn State
105. New York Jets—CB David Long, Michigan
106. Oakland Raiders—TE Foster Moreau, LSU
107. Tampa Bay Buccaneers—RB Mike Weber, Ohio State
108. New York Giants—DL Armon Watts, Arkansas
109. Jacksonville Jaguars—RB Justice Hill, Oklahoma State
110. Cincinnati Bengals—CB Kris Boyd, Texas
111. Detroit Lions—DL Khalen Saunders, Western Illinois
112. Buffalo Bills—OT David Edwards, Wisconsin
113. Baltimore Ravens—RB Trayveon Williams, Texas A&M
114. Green Bay Packers—S Evan Worthington, Colorado
115. Carolina Panthers—DL Renell Wren, Arizona State
116. Miami Dolphins—DL Gerald Willis, Miami
117. Atlanta Falcons—WR Jalen Hurd, Baylor
118. Green Bay Packers—DL Kingsley Keke, Texas A&M
119. Cleveland Browns—OT Bobby Evans, Oklahoma
120. Minnesota Vikings—RB Dexter Williams, Notre Dame
121. Tennessee Titans—OG Michael Deiter, Wisconsin
122. Pittsburgh Steelers—OL Michael Jordan, Ohio State
123. Baltimore Ravens—CB Jordan Brown, South Dakota State
124. Seattle Seahawks—TE Isaac Nauta, Georgia
125. Denver Broncos—S Marquise Blair, Utah
126. Chicago Bears—EDGE Shareef Miller, Penn State
127. Philadelphia Eagles—CB Isaiah Johnson, Houston
128. Dallas Cowboys—EDGE Austin Bryant, Clemson
129. Indianapolis Colts—DL Daylon Mack, Texas A&M
130. Los Angeles Chargers—LB Te'von Coney, Notre Dame
131. Buffalo Bills—TE Jace Sternberger, Texas A&M
132. New York Giants—CB Jimmy Moreland, James Madison
133. Los Angeles Rams—S Mike Edwards, Kentucky
134. New England Patriots—LB Emeke Egbule, Houston
135. Indianapolis Colts—LB Terrill Hanks, New Mexico State
136. Dallas Cowboys—DL Isaiah Buggs, Alabama
137. Atlanta Falcons—RB Ryquell Armstead, Temple
138. Philadelphia Eagles—RB Alexander Mattison, Boise State
Round 5
139. Arizona Cardinals—CB Michael Jackson, Miami
140. Oakland Raiders—OG Dru Samia, Oklahoma
141. Pittsburgh Steelers—WR David Sills, West Virginia
142. New York Giants—OT Dennis Daley, South Carolina
143. New York Giants—EDGE Jordan Brailford, Oklahoma State
144. Cleveland Browns—S Jaquan Johnson, Miami
145. Tampa Bay Buccaneers—WR KeeSean Johnson, Fresno State
146. Detroit Lions—WR Darius Slayton, Auburn
147. Buffalo Bills—WR Anthony Johnson, Buffalo
148. Denver Broncos—WR Andy Isabella, UMass
149. Cincinnati Bengals—DL Greg Gaines, Washington
150. Green Bay Packers—RB Elijah Holyfield, Georgia
151. Miami Dolphins—LB Cameron Smith, USC
152. Atlanta Falcons—LB Chase Hansen, Utah
153. Washington Redskins—OT Isaiah Prince, Ohio State
154. Carolina Panthers—EDGE Jonathan Ledbetter, Georgia
155. Cleveland Browns—DL Byron Cowart, Maryland
156. Denver Broncos—OG Beau Benzschawel, Wisconsin
157. Tennessee Titans—LB Blake Cashman, Minnesota
158. Buffalo Bills—EDGE Justin Hollins, Oregon
159. Seattle Seahawks—WR Gary Jennings, West Virginia
160. Baltimore Ravens—S Will Harris, Boston College
161. Houston Texans—RB Rodney Anderson, Oklahoma
162. Chicago Bears—RB Bryce Love, Stanford
163. Philadelphia Eagles—LB Tre Lamar, Clemson
164. Indianapolis Colts—OT Trey Pipkins, Sioux Falls
165. Dallas Cowboys—WR Hunter Renfrow, Clemson
166. Los Angeles Chargers—TE Josh Oliver, San Jose State
167. Kansas City Chiefs—TE Trevon Wesco, West Virginia
168. New Orleans Saints—LB T.J. Edwards, Wisconsin
169. Los Angeles Rams—CB Iman Lewis-Marshall, USC
170. Cleveland Browns—LB Drew Lewis, Colorado
171. New York Giants—WR Keelan Doss, UC Davis
172. Atlanta Falcons—EDGE Jalen Jelks, Oregon
173. Washington Redskins—LB Sione Takitaki, BYU
Round 6
174. Arizona Cardinals—S Saquan Hampton, Rutgers
175. Pittsburgh Steelers—QB Clayton Thorson, Northwestern
176. San Francisco 49ers—TE Drew Sample, Washington
177. New Orleans Saints—CB Corey Ballentine, Washburn
178. Jacksonville Jaguars—OT Tyler Roemer, San Diego State
179. Arizona Cardinals—DL Albert Huggins, Clemson
180. New York Giants—S Malik Gant, Marshall
181. Buffalo Bills—CB Blessuan Austin, Rutgers
182. Denver Broncos—DL Ty Summers, TCU
183. Cincinnati Bengals—WR Travis Fulgham, Old Dominion
184. Detroit Lions—CB Jordan Miller, Washington
185. Green Bay Packers—CB Montre Hartage, Northwestern
186. Atlanta Falcons—TE Alize Mack, Notre Dame
—Washington Redskins selection forfeited during the 2018 supplemental draft
187. Carolina Panthers—OC Ross Pierschbacher, Alabama
188. Tennessee Titans—CB Sheldrick Redwine, Miami
189. Cleveland Browns—OG Ryan Bates, Penn State
190. Minnesota Vikings—WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey, Texas
191. Baltimore Ravens—WR Dillon Mitchell, Oregon
192. Pittsburgh Steelers—S Mike Bell, Fresno State
193. Baltimore Ravens—WR Tyre Brady, Marshall
194. Green Bay Packers—OG Ben Powers, Oklahoma
195. Houston Texans—S Marvel Tell III, USC
196. New York Jets—WR Olabisi Johnson, Colorado State
197. Philadelphia Eagles—EDGE John Cominsky, Charleston
198. Cincinnati Bengals—OG Drew Forbes, Southeast Missouri State
199. Indianapolis Colts—CB Mark Fields, Clemson
200. Los Angeles Chargers—OG Shaq Calhoun, Mississippi State
201. Kansas City Chiefs—WR Greg Dortch, Wake Forest
202. New Orleans Saints—RB Karan Higdon, Michigan
203. Los Angeles Rams—OC Lamont Gaillard, Georgia
204. Detroit Lions—LB Terez Hall, Missouri
205. New England Patriots—WR Antoine Wesley, Texas Tech
206. Washington Redskins—TE Kaden Smith, Stanford
207. Pittsburgh Steelers—LB Cody Barton, Utah
208. Tampa Bay Buccaneers—CB Xavier Crawford, Central Michigan
209. Minnesota Vikings—LB Josiah Tauaefa, Texas-San Antonio
210. Cincinnati Bengals—RB Devine Ozigbo, Nebraska
211. Cincinnati Bengals—TE Tommy Sweeney, Boston College
212. San Francisco 49ers—OT Derwin Gray, Maryland
213. Cincinnati Bengals—EDGE Porter Gustin, USC
214. Kansas City Chiefs—LB Gary Johnson, Texas
Round 7
215. Tampa Bay Buccaneers—OG Phil Haynes, Wake Forest
216. Kansas City Chiefs—OT Paul Adams, Missouri
217. New York Jets—RB Jalin Moore, Appalachian State
218. Oakland Raiders—LB Dakota Allen, Texas Tech
219. Pittsburgh Steelers—RB Benny Snell Jr., Kentucky
220. Houston Texans—LB Ben Burr-Kirven, Washington
221. Cleveland Browns—DL Dontavius Russell, Auburn
222. Chicago Bears—DL Joe Giles-Harris, Duke
223. Cincinnati Bengals—DL Daniel Wise, Kansas
224. Detroit Lions—RB Myles Gaskin, Washington
225. Buffalo Bills—LB Ryan Connelly, Wisconsin
226. Green Bay Packers—OG Hjalte Froholdt, Arkansas
227. Washington Redskins—S Andrew Wingard, Wyoming
228. Buffalo Bills—WR Stanley Morgan, Nebraska
229. Detroit Lions—EDGE Malik Carney, North Carolina
230. Atlanta Falcons—S Ugo Amadi, Oregon
231. New Orleans Saints—DL Chris Slayton, Syracuse
232. New York Giants—LB Malik Reed, Nevada
233. Miami Dolphins—S Jonathan Crawford, Indiana
234. Miami Dolphins—WR Cody Thompson, Toledo
235. Oakland Raiders—S D'Cota Dixon, Wisconsin
236. Jacksonville Jaguars—QB Gardner Minshew, Washington State
237. Denver Broncos—DL Michael Dogbe, Temple
238. Chicago Bears—OT Donnell Greene, Minnesota
239. New England Patriots—CB Jamal Peters, Mississippi State
240. Indianapolis Colts—QB Brett Rypien, Boise State
241. Dallas Cowboys—TE Zach Gentry, Michigan
242. Los Angeles Chargers—RB Jordan Scarlett, Florida
243. New England Patriots—OG Nate Herbig, Stanford
244. New Orleans Saints—S Lukas Denis, Boston College
245. New York Giants—TE Caleb Wilson, UCLA
246. New England Patriots—CB Kendall Sheffield, Ohio State
247. Minnesota Vikings—OT Oli Udoh, Elon
248. Arizona Cardinals—LB Sutton Smith, Northern Illinois
249. Arizona Cardinals—OT Mitch Hyatt, Clemson
250. Minnesota Vikings—DL Terry Beckner Jr., Missouri
251. Los Angeles Rams—EDGE Maxx Crosby, Eastern Michigan
252. New England Patriots—S Mark McLaurin, Miss. State
253. Washington Redskins—EDGE Landis Durham, Texas A&M
254. Arizona Cardinals—CB Blace Brown, Troy