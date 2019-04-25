2019 NFL Mock Draft: Matt Miller's Final 7-Round Predictions

0 of 38

Matt York/Associated Press

The 2019 NFL draft is finally here.

This Thursday night, 32 teams will enter their draft rooms and make selections, trades and decisions that will be the difference between Super Bowl wins and the loss of jobs. Players will be overdrafted. Others will fall and land in perfect positions. We'll be shocked, and we'll be outraged.

Predicting every selection would be like nailing seven perfect brackets in March Madness—it's not going to happen and shouldn't be expected. Even getting half of the first-round picks right would be like winning the lottery. But a final mock draft is a collection of the information gathered throughout the draft process and pieced together with some educated guesswork.

This mock draft is not what I would do as an evaluator but what each team is rumored to be thinking. One trade could change it all, especially in a mock that doesn't predict them, but here's my look at what could happen when the draft kicks off in Nashville, Tennessee.