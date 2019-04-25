Unai Emery Says 'Top 4 Is the Target' After Arsenal's Loss to Wolves

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Arsenal head coach Unai Emery has said his side can "recover" in the race for the Premier League's top four despite suffering a second consecutive defeat, this time to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Wednesday.

The Gunners lost 3-1 at Molineux three days after their shock 3-2 home loss to Crystal Palace, and they now do not have control over whether they can finish in the top four as they sit fifth with three games remaining:

Even if Arsenal win all their remaining games that may not be enough, and it is also unlikely given two of them are away from home.

Emery's side have been woeful on the road this season, and they have now won just two of their last 11 away games in the league.

Their next fixture at Leicester City on Sunday is potentially a must-win, but the Gunners have not claimed victory at the King Power Stadium since 2015.

Emery is adamant his side can still make the top four, per the Press Association (h/t MailOnline):

"We lost in our hands the opportunity for fourth, but we can also recover this opportunity. We have lost opportunities in the last two matches, losing to Crystal Palace and here [at Wolves] but the last three matches we play in the Premier League we have opportunities.

"Generally we are now disappointed, but we need to look at all the season. We lost this opportunity today but we need to prepare as best as possible for Leicester. Again, it is very difficult but hopefully we can take something. We will be doing all we can in Leicester on Sunday to take the three points. Top four is the target, a difficult target, but we have a chance in this competition and also in the UEFA Europa League."

After their visit to the Foxes, Arsenal then host Brighton & Hove Albion before a trip to Burnley on the last day of the Premier League season.

The Europa League is arguably the easier route back to the UEFA Champions League for Arsenal, and Emery is a specialist in the competition:

Three more wins in the league will no longer guarantee the Gunners a top-four spot, but the same number of victories will secure them the Europa League trophy.

Their semi-final first leg with Valencia takes place at the Emirates Stadium on May 2, and if they can secure a decent lead they will have one foot in the final.

Arsenal's potential opponents in that final—on May 29 in Baku—are either Eintracht Frankfurt or Chelsea, both of whom are also teetering on the edge of needing to win the Europa League to qualify for the Champions League.

If the Gunners do not truimph against Leicester they may have to shift focus completely to winning the Europa League as their top-four hopes could be all but gone.