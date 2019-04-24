NFL Rumors: Redskins May Not View Case Keenum as Default Starting QB

Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

The Washington Redskins acquired Case Keenum this offseason to potentially replace the injured Alex Smith, but he isn't necessarily QB1 on the current depth chart.

According to Peter Schrager of Fox Sports, Colt McCoy could still be in the mix to be the starter going into next season.

Of course, the team can also find its next starting quarterback in the draft with the Redskins currently having the No. 15 pick in the first round.

Regardless of what the team does in the draft, it would be nice to have a veteran quarterback ready to start Week 1. Many assumed that would be Keenum after he started 16 games for the Denver Broncos last season.

The 31-year-old had a breakout 2017 season with the Minnesota Vikings with 22 touchdown passes and just seven interceptions in 15 games. He went 11-3 as a starter while leading the team to the NFC Conference Championship Game.

Although he struggled a bit last season, he still produced an 81.2 quarterback rating during a full year with the Broncos.

Despite his past production, the Redskins didn't pay a huge price for him while just swapping a seventh rounder for a sixth-round pick. Per Spotrac, he is only owed $3.5 million for 2019 and could be released with zero dead cap attached.

This was a good value addition for the Redskins, but it hardly guarantees he will be the starter in 2019 or even on the roster.

Meanwhile, the team is high on McCoy, who is going into his fifth year with the organization. Unfortunately, he has seen limited action in his career and only has two starts in the last three seasons. He got a quick opportunity to show what he could do last year but ended his year early with a broken leg.

If he can return healthy, it appears as though it will be an open battle going into training camp.