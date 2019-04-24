Brad Stevens: Delayed Schedule Release of Celtics vs. Bucks Series 'Frustrating'

Nick Wass/Associated Press

The Boston Celtics have known since Monday they will face the Milwaukee Bucks in the second round of the playoffs, but the schedule has apparently taken too long for the team's liking.

"We are still awaiting final word," head coach Brad Stevens told 98.5 FM's Zolak & Bertrand on Wednesday, via Darren Hartwell of NBC Sports. "And we've been awaiting final word for multiple days now. So, hopefully we get final word very, very soon."

The full schedule has since been released, via Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports:

This should ease some concern from the coaching staff after being forced to make adjustments during the week.

"This one's been frustrating, because obviously we've been not playing games since Sunday night," Stevens said before the Game 1 announcement. "So, to create a practice schedule where you can practice appropriately, prepare appropriately and rest appropriately obviously depends on when your next game is."

The No. 4 Celtics cruised through their opening-round matchup against the No. 5 Indiana Pacers, sweeping the four-game series. The Bucks were the only other team in the NBA to earn a sweep in Round 1.

This should give Boston plenty of time to rest up for what could be a difficult series against Milwaukee, which had the best record in the NBA this season at 60-22.

Considering depth is a bit of a problem while Marcus Smart is dealing with an oblique injury, the time off could serve the Celtics well. Only eight players averaged more than seven minutes per game in the first round against the Pacers.

On the other hand, the lack of certainty about the second-round schedule potentially limited the team's preparation against a tough opponent.

The good news is both teams were dealing with the same problem, and Boston enters with a lot more playoff experience than its upcoming opponent. Milwaukee hasn't reached the second round of the postseason since 2001, while Boston was in the Eastern Conference Finals last year.

That experience could help the squad pull off the upset in the coming weeks.