Look: Damian Lillard Appears to Throw Shade at Russell Westbrook in IG Post

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorApril 24, 2019

Sam Forencich/Getty Images

Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard dropped 50 points and hit the game-winning three-pointer to give his team a 4-1 NBA first-round playoff series win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday:

The bucket ended a hotly contested series that featured plenty of trash talk and taunting gestures, mainly from the Thunder side.

On Wednesday, Lillard made the following Instagram post referencing Chinese general Sun Tzu's work The Art of War, which seemingly referenced Oklahoma City's actions during the series:

As Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports noted, Thunder point guard Russell Westbrook made the "rock the baby" motion after he hit buckets over Lillard and also used derogatory language.

Oklahoma City backup guard Dennis Schroder mocked Lillard's "Dame Time" movement, and Thunder forward Paul George tried to end his team's 120-108 Game 3 win with a reverse dunk that went down just after the buzzer.

Lillard didn't do much in response, but he saved most of his talking until after the series.

He first waved goodbye to the Thunder:

Lillard also made comments before Game 5 specifically referencing Westbrook in Haynes' article, which was published after the series ended.

The Blazers will face either the Denver Nuggets or San Antonio Spurs in the second round. Denver leads San Antonio 3-2 in its best-of-seven series.         

