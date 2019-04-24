NCAA Announces Targeting Rule Changes, Adjustment to Overtime Structure

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistApril 24, 2019

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 09: A pylon is seen before the 2017 College Football Playoff National Championship Game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Clemson Tigers at Raymond James Stadium on January 9, 2017 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)
Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

The NCAA Playing Rules Oversight Panel formally approved changes to the rules regarding targeting and overtime, the NCAA announced Wednesday. 

When a player is flagged for a targeting penalty, the referee will now be required to rule whether the call is confirmed or overturned: "If any element of targeting cannot be confirmed, the replay official will overturn the targeting foul."

When it comes to overtime, from the fifth overtime period on, teams will line up for two-point plays—rather than starting each possession at the 25-yard line.

       

