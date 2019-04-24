NCAA Announces Targeting Rule Changes, Adjustment to Overtime Structure

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

The NCAA Playing Rules Oversight Panel formally approved changes to the rules regarding targeting and overtime, the NCAA announced Wednesday.

When a player is flagged for a targeting penalty, the referee will now be required to rule whether the call is confirmed or overturned: "If any element of targeting cannot be confirmed, the replay official will overturn the targeting foul."

When it comes to overtime, from the fifth overtime period on, teams will line up for two-point plays—rather than starting each possession at the 25-yard line.

