Suns HC Rumors: Trail Blazers' Nate Tibbetts, David Vanterpool to Interview

Joe Murphy/Getty Images

The Phoenix Suns received permission to interview Nate Tibbetts and David Vanterpool as part of their search for a new head coach, according to ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Both Tibbetts and Vanterpool have been assistants for the Portland Trail Blazers for six years under Terry Stotts.

Wojnarowski also reported Tuesday the Blazers granted permission to the Cleveland Cavaliers to interview Tibbetts and Vanterpool.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Suns first targeted Vanterpool and Philadelphia 76ers assistant Monty Williams when they began looking to replace Igor Kokoskov.

Phoenix finished 19-63 in Kokoskov's first year, which tied for the second-worst record in the league. The team's struggles weren't surprising given the combination of a young roster and little to no long-term direction.

The Suns fired Kokoskov anyway.

The opening will obviously be intriguing, especially for Tibbetts or Vanterpool who are both looking for their first NBA head-coaching job. Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton are 22 and 20, respectively, and another lottery pick is incoming. Phoenix is tied with the best odds of landing the No. 1 pick (14 percent).

Having said that, the Suns have churned through five head coaches—not counting all of their interim replacements—since Mike D'Antoni's departure in 2008.

That revolving door will be concerning, as will the details regarding how Robert Sarver reportedly handles the team, which were laid out by ESPN.com's Kevin Arnovitz in March.

To his credit, Sarver acknowledged his failures to Arnovitz, but Kokoskov's firing naturally led many to question whether anything has changed.

Perhaps Sarver and Suns general manager James Jones can ease any fears Tibbetts and Vanterpool might have when they sit down for their individual interviews.