Zinedine Zidane Talks Gareth Bale, Eden Hazard, Real Madrid Goalkeeping Options

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has said Gareth Bale will not be sold to make room for Chelsea's Eden Hazard this summer, although he did make it clear there will be movement in the transfer window.

Los Blancos have endured a challenging campaign and will finish the season without silverware. Zidane was drafted in for a second spell as manager recently, with Julen Lopetegui and then Santiago Solari struggling in the role in 2018-19.

Ahead of Thursday's game with Getafe, Zidane was asked about the future of Bale and whether that's tied into the reported interest in Hazard, per Dermot Corrigan of ESPN FC:

Speculation about Bale moving on has intensified again in recent weeks. During Sunday's game with Athletic Bilbao in La Liga, the Welshman was brought off the bench and received pointed jeers from the home supporters, something he acknowledged with a gesture of his own.

The former Tottenham Hotspur man gave a thumbs up to the crowd:

According to Carlos Carpio of Marca, Bale will leave the club in the summer, with Los Blancos happy to sanction a permanent deal or even a loan in order to get him off the books.

Should the Welshman depart, one of the attacking spots he will leave is anticipated to be filled by Hazard.

According to Sky Sports, Los Blancos are growing increasingly confident of securing the Belgium international; Hazard will have just one year left to run on his contract at the end of the campaign.

Madrid would be getting a tremendous player in Hazard. The 28-year-old has scored 16 times in the Premier League this season and has shown a considerable improvement in his creative play:

At the other end of the field, Zidane appears to have a major dilemma regarding Madrid's starting goalkeeper.

Los Blancos signed Thibaut Courtois in the summer from Chelsea, and he has been inconsistent in his first season at the club. Keylor Navas also remains part of the squad, and he was a key player in Madrid's three UEFA Champions League successes in a row under Zidane.

Aside from confirming Courtois was ready to play, the Madrid manager was giving little away regarding his preferred goalkeeper:

Zidane's son, Luca, has also started for the senior team this season, meaning he is also in the battle for the spot:

Sorting out such dilemmas will be a challenge for Zidane, although given the fact he has agreed to come back for another stint in charge of the club, he should be backed by the club's hierarchy in whatever choices he makes.

The three Champions League wins give Zidane a mandate to make bold moves. With that in mind, a few high-profile figures could find themselves on their way out of the Santiago Bernabeu come the end of the season.