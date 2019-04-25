NBA Lottery Teams Most Likely to Trade Zion Williamson If They Win No. 1 Pick

2 of 6

Jeff Haynes/Getty Images

Odds of Landing No. 1 Pick: 12.5 percent

Selecting a fifth team for this trip into the hypothetical vortex proved especially difficult. The Chicago Bulls "won" out by checking so many of the boxes that could prompt a franchise to make a surprising move.

Point guard woes are part of the equation, but not all of it. Kris Dunn shouldn't head up an NBA offense, and Zach LaVine is out of his depth as anything more than a second-wheel initiator. Ryan Arcidiacono (restricted) isn't the answer. Shaquille Harrison (non-guaranteed) and Walter Lemon Jr. (non-guaranteed), while keepers following some late-season bravura, are not starter material, either.

Plugging Ja Morant into the backcourt is a winning idea. Pairing his off-ball defense with LaVine's own spaced-outness would be a disaster early on, but he'll be just 20 when next season tips off. He'll get better. His change-of-direction handles and assaults on the rim open up the floor for everyone.

This is not worth punting on Zion Williamson. Nor is the would-be frontcourt logjam. Williamson is best with the ball in his hands unless he's running the break and shot just 2-of-12 on pull-up jumpers at Duke, per Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman. He at least needs to become a reliable standstill shooter to play in tandem with Wendell Carter Jr.

Chicago shouldn't care in a vacuum. Taking Williamson and figuring out the rest later is still the best and safest play. He helps the Bulls' half-court playmaking, and they can sign a point guard. Renounce all their own free agents, and they cruise to more than $17 million in space even if they win the No. 1 pick.

And yet, the Bulls are nothing if not wild cards under general manager Gar Forman and executive vice president of basketball operations John Paxson. Williamson gives them an opening to bring Anthony Davis home to Chicago. Maybe ownership has emboldened them enough to roll the dice on a one-year recruiting pitch.

Or perhaps the Bulls are seduced into trading down. Let's say the Atlanta Hawks end up with the No. 2 pick and the Dallas Mavericks' first-rounder, which is top-five protected and can convey as high as ninth overall. Do those two selections plus Taurean Prince and another protected first convince Chicago to fork over Williamson?

Probably not. The Bulls must be infinitely high on Morant and his fit beside LaVine to pull that trigger. But Atlanta itself passed on Luka Doncic, another generational prospect, last June. Chicago's incumbent talent and roster holes could empower the front office to do something similar if presented with the opportunity.