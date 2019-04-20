Best- and Worst-Case Scenarios for Zion Williamson and Other Top 2019 Prospects

1 of 18

Alex Brandon/Associated Press

Best case: All-star reserve

RJ Barrett made history books with his scoring this year, joining Zion Williamson, Trae Young, Kevin Durant, Carmelo Anthony, Michael Beasley and Markelle Fultz as the only power-conference freshmen to average at least 22 points.

At 6'7" and 202 pounds, he should have the size and athleticism to continue scoring at a high level, though his methods may need fine-tuning. He does lean more on improvisation than calculated moves for high-percentage shots.

Still, between his physical tools, special instincts and shot-making ability (73 threes in 38 games), Barrett has enough in his bag to average 20-plus points in his prime. And though he's not known as a playmaker, his 4.3 assists per game reflect his potential to drive and kick or toss lobs to screen-and-rollers.

At best, he's another version of DeMar DeRozan—a flawed but highly productive former All-Star.

Worst case: Quality/productive starting wing

Questions persist about how Barrett's game will translate after he ranked in the 51st percentile in half-court offense, 59th percentile out of isolation and the 49th percentile as a pick-and-roll ball-handler.

He also shot just 52.5 percent at the rim, where a lack of vertical explosion could lead to inefficiency against NBA rim protection.

Barrett will produce—his knack for putting the ball in the hoop remains too strong. The question is whether the production will be impactful or empty.

At worst, he still scores 15 to 20 points per game as a long-term starter—just one who might require a lot of shots while struggling to make the game easier for teammates.