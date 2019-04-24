Josh Rosen Trade Rumors: Redskins Don't 'Have Any Plans' to Deal for QB

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorApril 24, 2019

SEATTLE, WA - DECEMBER 30: Josh Rosen #3 of the Arizona Cardinals warms-up before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field on December 30, 2018 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images)
Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images

The Washington Redskins do not "have any plans" to trade for Arizona Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen, according to Dianna Russini of ESPN on Wednesday.

Washington is in the market for a long-term solution at the position. Alex Smith, who started from Weeks 1 through 11 last year, suffered significant leg injuries in a Nov. 18 game against the Houston Texans. The team traded for Denver Broncos signal-caller Case Keenum in March, but he's entering the final year of a two-season deal.

Russini also reported Wednesday morning that the Skins "are in the market for a QB" and have eyed Ohio State signal-caller Dwayne Haskins as their "target."

As for Rosen, he could be the odd man out in Arizona. Numerous sources have connected the Cardinals with Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray, including Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports:

                        

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Miller's Final Draft Big Board 📋

    Washington Redskins logo
    Washington Redskins

    Miller's Final Draft Big Board 📋

    Matt Miller
    via Bleacher Report

    Expert Predictions for the Draft 🔮

    📈 Top risers 👀 Biggest steals ✅ Best team fits

    Washington Redskins logo
    Washington Redskins

    Expert Predictions for the Draft 🔮

    📈 Top risers 👀 Biggest steals ✅ Best team fits

    NFL Staff
    via Bleacher Report

    Giants Have to Hit a Home Run Thursday

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Giants Have to Hit a Home Run Thursday

    Brad Gagnon
    via Bleacher Report

    Freeman's Mock Draft: Who's the Man to Watch?

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Freeman's Mock Draft: Who's the Man to Watch?

    Mike Freeman
    via Bleacher Report