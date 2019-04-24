Josh Rosen Trade Rumors: Redskins Don't 'Have Any Plans' to Deal for QB

Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images

The Washington Redskins do not "have any plans" to trade for Arizona Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen, according to Dianna Russini of ESPN on Wednesday.

Washington is in the market for a long-term solution at the position. Alex Smith, who started from Weeks 1 through 11 last year, suffered significant leg injuries in a Nov. 18 game against the Houston Texans. The team traded for Denver Broncos signal-caller Case Keenum in March, but he's entering the final year of a two-season deal.

Russini also reported Wednesday morning that the Skins "are in the market for a QB" and have eyed Ohio State signal-caller Dwayne Haskins as their "target."

As for Rosen, he could be the odd man out in Arizona. Numerous sources have connected the Cardinals with Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray, including Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports:

