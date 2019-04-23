Drake Jokes 'Want Me to Talk About the Curse' After Raptors Advance Past Magic

Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

Perhaps nobody felt better about the Toronto Raptors' 115-96 victory over the Orlando Magic on Tuesday than rapper Drake.

Drake was in attendance at Scotiabank Arena to watch his hometown team close out the Magic 4-1 in the first-round series. That Toronto won despite the so-called Drake curse, which often sees teams he supports via jerseys and in person lose, was on his mind after the game.

"You want me to talk about the curse or you guys good?" he joked with reporters after he left the stadium.

It is notable he chose to attend the Raptors game instead of watching the Toronto Maple Leafs lose Game 7 of their first-round series to the Boston Bruins at the same time. He was in attendance for Game 4 of the series when the Maple Leafs missed an opportunity to seize a commanding 3-1 advantage.

Drake caught some heat for the loss:

Fortunately for the rapper, Kawhi Leonard may be talented enough to overcome any curse and propel the Raptors to their first NBA Finals appearance in franchise history. He finished with 27 points and seven rebounds in the victory and will now turn his attention to a second-round matchup with the Philadelphia 76ers.