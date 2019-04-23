Suns HC Rumors: 76ers Will Permit Monty Williams Interview Amid Lakers Interest

Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

The Philadelphia 76ers reportedly granted permission for assistant coach Monty Williams to interview with the Phoenix Suns about their head coaching vacancy.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported the update Tuesday and noted Williams is the Suns' "top target."

The 47-year-old Sixers assistant is also a candidate for the Los Angeles Lakers' job alongside Tyronn Lue, with both expected to have a second meeting with the Lakers this week, per Tania Ganguli and Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times.

Williams stepped away from coaching following the 2015-16 season with the Oklahoma City Thunder after his wife, Ingrid Williams, died in a car accident in February 2016.

The Virginia native, a former small forward who played nine NBA seasons from 1994 through 2003, returned to the sideline after signing with the 76ers in June.

In November, he discussed his decision to come back during an appearance on The BroadCast, part of the Sixers Podcast Network (via Brian Seltzer of Sixers.com).

"I get vested in my guys," Williams said. "I want to know who their family members are, I want to know their interests, I want to know what makes them tick. I want them to also know I care about the other side of them, their personal character and growth as men, because I think we all sharpen each other that way."

The Notre Dame product added he tells players: "Look man, I have enough money. I'm OK, so I'm not doing it for that. This is for your growth. I want you to get better, and if you listen to me, I'll help you a little bit."

Williams previously served as head coach of the New Orleans Pelicans from 2010 to 2015.

The Pelicans compiled a 173-221 record during his five-year tenure. They qualified for the playoffs twice, but failed to advance beyond the first round.

In Phoenix, Williams would inherit one of the NBA's most promising young rosters, led by Devin Booker, Deandre Ayton, Josh Jackson and Mikal Bridges. The Suns are also in line to land one of the top prospects in the 2019 NBA draft.

The allure of the Lakers' job is LeBron James and the hope the front office will be able to attract other superstars to play with the four-time MVP.