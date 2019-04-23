Chelsea Confirm Callum Hudson-Odoi to Undergo Surgery on Ruptured Achilles

Warren Little/Getty Images

Chelsea have confirmed that Callum Hudson-Odoi will undergo surgery on his ruptured Achilles tendon on Tuesday.

The 18-year-old suffered the injury during Monday's 2-2 Premier League draw against Burnley, and Chelsea offered an update in a statement on their official website.

"Callum is seeing a specialist this afternoon and is expected to undergo surgery on his ruptured Achilles tendon this evening."

The forward was forced off in the 41st minute at Stamford Bridge and took to social media afterward to express his disappointment:

The injury is expected to rule Hudson-Odoi out for the rest of this season and the start of next.

Injury analyst Ben Dinnery offered an indication of how much time he may spend on the sidelines:

The news is a real blow to both player and club. The youngster, who is a product of Chelsea's academy, has offered glimpses of the talent he offers this season.

He's made 24 appearances for the Blues in all competitions, scoring five times for Maurizio Sarri's side and looks to have an exciting future ahead of him.

His rise at Chelsea also saw him called up to the senior England squad and make his international debut in March, coming off the bench in a 5-0 win over the Czech Republic:

However, the injury means the Chelsea star is now expected to miss England's UEFA Nations League semi-final against the Netherlands on June 6.

Hudson-Odoi has been linked with a move away from Chelsea this season after becoming frustrated with his lack of game time at Stamford Bridge.

Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich failed with four bids for the England international, per ESPN FC's Tom Hamilton. Yet it seems unlikely teams will attempt to sign the youngster until he's made a full recovery.

Chelsea will be hopeful they can keep hold of one of their most promising young talents. Sarri said in March he thinks the youngster, whose contract expires at the end of next season, will stay at the club, per BBC Sport.

The Blues now plan to "reaffirm their commitment" to Hudson-Odoi by offering him a new contract while he recovers from his injury, according to Matt Law at the Telegraph.

If Chelsea can convince Hudson-Odoi to commit his future to the club it would represent a big boost, particularly as the Blues are currently banned from signing new players for the next two transfer windows.