The Most Interesting NBA Free Agents Nobody Is Talking About

0 of 6

Tim Warner/Getty Images

Talking about the NBA's marquee free agents is both necessary and exhausting. Only so many takes can be crafted before they start to feel repetitive or superfluous, even during a nine-month trek through the regular season and playoffs.

We know who Kevin Durant is, and that he's probably leaning toward leaving the Golden State Warriors. We sort of accept that Kawhi Leonard, one of the most unreadable superstars ever, might have strong feelings about playing on the West Coast.

We get that Golden State better offer Klay Thompson the max or he may shop around, spurn the Los Angeles Lakers, flirt with the Atlanta Hawks and consider the Los Angeles Clippers before he most likely remains with the Warriors anyway.

Taking a break from the normal superstar discourse comes highly recommended. Spending time instead on the deeper cuts free agency has to offer is a nice way to reset before rejoining the "Will Kyrie Irving really think about fleeing the Boston Celtics?" fray.

These players are not former higher-profile names who have seen their stock take a dive. (Keep grinding, Tyreke Evans.) They are not among this summer's top consolation prizes for teams that get jilted by A-listers (Pour one out for Bojan Bogdanovic.) And they are not all members of the Indiana Pacers the most obvious underrated options. (Long live Thaddeus Young.)

They are underappreciated and undersold—impact talent that, for whatever reason, isn't getting enough pub. And their markets will be fascinating.