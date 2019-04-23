Lakers Rumors: Luke Walton Was Given Chance to Stay After Magic Johnson's Exit

Tyler Kaufman/Associated Press

Luke Walton was reportedly given an opportunity to stay on as the Los Angeles Lakers' head coach after president of basketball operations Magic Johnson's sudden decision to step down April 9.

On Tuesday, Sam Amick of The Athletic reported Walton was involved in a meeting that also included Lakers owner Jeanie Buss, but the coach opted not to accept the offer to remain with L.A., in part because he "long harbored concerns about general manager Rob Pelinka's style."

The sides mutually parted ways April 12, and Walton agreed to become the Sacramento Kings' new head coach three days later.

After a successful two-year stint as a Golden State Warriors assistant, including a 39-4 record while serving as the Dubs' interim head coach in 2015-16, the former Lakers forward returned to the organization as head coach in April 2016.

The 39-year-old San Diego native faced little pressure over the first two years there while leading a young roster through a rebuild.

Expectations exploded last summer when Los Angeles signed superstar LeBron James in free agency.

The Lakers failed to deliver, however, missing the playoffs with a 37-45 record following an injury-plagued campaign. Amick reported Johnson had the "full authority" to fire Walton, but the coach's status was reconsidered after the Hall of Fame point guard left the organization.

Walton said he was "very excited" about his new opportunity with the Kings during his introductory press conference last week.

TMZ Sports reported Monday that former sports journalist Kelli Tennant filed a lawsuit against Walton for an alleged sexual assault in a hotel room while he was an assistant with the Warriors.

Jason Anderson of the Sacramento Bee reported the Kings were unaware of the allegation when they made the hire. A lawyer for Walton released a statement calling the accusation "baseless."