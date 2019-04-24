Which College Football Freshmen Could Be 1-and-Done If the NFL Allowed?

0 of 7

Credit: Chris Collins, 247Sports

Soon after the NFL draft finishes, versatile sports fans will quickly turn their attention to the NBA's selection process. One-and-done prospects from college basketball are typically the prized talents in that draft, such as Zion Williamson and RJ Barrett in 2019.

But what if NFL teams could use late-round picks on young prospects and stash them on rosters?

Let's be absolutely clear: The odds of a 19-year-old thriving in the NFL are extremely low. Even with the benefit of hindsight, Adrian Peterson is basically the only player widely accepted as someone who could've made the transition. (Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is currently in that conversation.)

Still, several players in the 2019 recruiting class would be appealing late choices for their long-term upside.

The selections, ordered alphabetically, are based on a combination of NFL-caliber size and top tested athleticism, plus perceived room for development both physically and on the field.