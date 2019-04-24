Which College Football Freshmen Could Be 1-and-Done If the NFL Allowed?April 24, 2019
Which College Football Freshmen Could Be 1-and-Done If the NFL Allowed?
Soon after the NFL draft finishes, versatile sports fans will quickly turn their attention to the NBA's selection process. One-and-done prospects from college basketball are typically the prized talents in that draft, such as Zion Williamson and RJ Barrett in 2019.
But what if NFL teams could use late-round picks on young prospects and stash them on rosters?
Let's be absolutely clear: The odds of a 19-year-old thriving in the NFL are extremely low. Even with the benefit of hindsight, Adrian Peterson is basically the only player widely accepted as someone who could've made the transition. (Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is currently in that conversation.)
Still, several players in the 2019 recruiting class would be appealing late choices for their long-term upside.
The selections, ordered alphabetically, are based on a combination of NFL-caliber size and top tested athleticism, plus perceived room for development both physically and on the field.
Antonio Alfano, DE, Alabama
Antonio Alfano earned 5-star billing because he checks off every scouting box for a defensive lineman. Explosion, speed, aggression, physicality. You name the trait, and he's got it.
Oh, and he's 6'4" and 288 pounds right now.
Alabama's depth chart is regularly stacked with elite talent―Raekwon Davis and LaBryan Ray, for example―so expectations for Alfano's freshman year should be tempered. But in limited appearances, he should still grade out and produce in an efficient manner.
Alfano's overall scouting report should have NFL teams keeping a close eye on every snap he plays.
Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia
In the 2018 NFL draft, the Chicago Bears used the No. 8 overall pick on Georgia linebacker Roquan Smith. Nakobe Dean only needed a few months to remind his teammates of the former Bulldogs star.
"He's another Roquan," defensive tackle David Marshall said, per Connor Riley of DawgNation. "He's got speed, he's fast. He's smart. He already knows more plays than most of the other freshmen."
Even before he arrived in Athens, he'd notched a 4.75-second 40-yard dash, 4.01-second 20-yard shuttle and 40-inch vertical leap. Combine that with his tremendous recognition skills, and Dean has the physical and mental blend of an elite linebacker.
That should be evident from his opening game at Georgia.
Zach Harrison, DE, Ohio State
As with all players highlighted, Zach Harrison's stature and tools are the biggest reasons for his inclusion. He's 6'6" and 255 pounds with 40-yard dash and 20-yard shuttle times below 4.5 seconds.
It sure won't hurt to receive NFL-caliber coaching at Ohio State.
His position coach is Larry Johnson, who has helped develop seven first-round picks. Nick Bosa will be the eighth. Many other players Johnson taught at Penn State and Ohio State earned all-conference honors or were selected later in the NFL draft.
Even without the one-and-done possibility, Harrison will be closely monitored as a potential top pick in the future.
Nolan Smith, DE, Georgia
Nolan Smith should be extremely difficult to block at Georgia.
Yes, you'd expect that from a player considered the No. 1 overall prospect in the class. He posted a 4.55-second 40-yard dash, 4.08-second 20-yard shuttle and 42.2-inch vertical leap. That explosiveness is special for anyone, let alone a defensive end.
While in high school, many of his highlight-reel plays looked relatively similar. Smith surged off the ball, sprinted past an ill-fated block attempt and made a tackle in space.
The primary topic to watch in 2019 is how a 6'3", 235-pound defender will handle the size of SEC linemen. If he grades well, Smith would fit the modern mold of an explosive, 250-pound pass-rusher.
Derek Stingley, CB, LSU
Nothing we could say about Derek Stingley is more striking than what the LSU program has already declared.
"Derek Stingley, from what I've seen, is what I would describe as a once in a lifetime player to play with and a once in a lifetime player to see," fellow defensive back Kary Vincent said, per Brooks Kubena of The Advocate.
LSU coach Ed Orgeron also compared Stingley to Reggie Bush, who merely won the Heisman Trophy at USC.
The 6'1", 195-pound early enrollee is poised to star at LSU following a high school career with 27 interceptions and 15 return touchdowns. If the NFL allowed it, Stingley could be drafted solely for his special teams impact while he develops into a potential starting cornerback.
Kayvon Thibodeaux, DE, Oregon
Given the opportunity to select a one-and-done player, many strategies would be worse than "take the super-athletic guy and figure out what happens."
Kayvon Thibodeaux, an early enrollee at Oregon, is among the most impressive athletes in the 2019 class.
While at The Opening Los Angeles last July, per Shotgun Spratling of 247Sports, the 5-star defensive end ran a 4.67-second 40-yard dash and 4.21-second 20-yard shuttle.
"Thibodeaux played with the purpose of a No. 1 player, playing like a guy that was determined to assert himself as that alpha among alphas," 247Sports analyst Barton Simmons said. "He flashed elite edge speed, showed some punch that we hadn't seen before and played with a competitive temperament that was obvious."
NFL teams are always interested in molding that type of athlete.
Darnell Wright, OT, Tennessee
Adjusting to the speed of the college game is a challenge for most freshmen. Making the leap from high school to the NFL would practically be an impossible task.
But there's a lot to like about Darnell Wright's potential.
"Darnell is a guy that's a big, powerful man that can play any of the five spots on the offensive line," said Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt, per Blake Toppmeyer of the Knoxville News Sentinel.
That versatility shows in Wright's speed and quickness as a run-blocker at the second level. The 6'6", 320-pounder has prototypical NFL size, so learning from pro coaches how to use that stature most effectively would theoretically help Wright realize his upside quickly.
