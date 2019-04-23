Jake Arrieta Rips Bryce Harper for Ejection, Says Phillies' Dugout Was 'Flat'

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistApril 23, 2019

Philadelphia Phillies manager Gabe Kapler, center, restrains Bryce Harper, left, while arguing a call with umpire Mark Carlson during the fourth inning of a baseball game Monday, April 22, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Jake Arrieta had some strong words for his teammates—especially Bryce Harper—on Monday night.

Arrieta not only called out his team's lack of energy following a 5-1 loss to the New York Mets in a game that featured a 95-minute rain delay, but he also criticized Harper for putting himself in a position to be ejected:

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Arrieta Calls Out Harper After Ejection: 'We Need Him in Right Field and He Wasn't There'

    Philadelphia Phillies logo
    Philadelphia Phillies

    Arrieta Calls Out Harper After Ejection: 'We Need Him in Right Field and He Wasn't There'

    Mike Axisa
    via CBSSports.com

    Harper Ejected, Hernandez Makes Crucial Error as Phillies Fall to Mets 5-1

    Philadelphia Phillies logo
    Philadelphia Phillies

    Harper Ejected, Hernandez Makes Crucial Error as Phillies Fall to Mets 5-1

    Tim Kelly
    via Philliesnation

    Jacob deGrom’s MRI Comes Back Negative

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Jacob deGrom’s MRI Comes Back Negative

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Nathan Eovaldi to Have Elbow Surgery

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Nathan Eovaldi to Have Elbow Surgery

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report