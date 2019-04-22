TMZ: Luke Walton Accused of Sexual Assault by Reporter Kelli Tennant in Lawsuit

Tyler Kaufman/Associated Press

Former L.A. sports reporter Kelli Tennant has filed a lawsuit against Sacramento Kings head coach Luke Walton in which she says he sexually assaulted her, according to TMZ Sports.

The Kings released a statement on the matter, via The Athletic's Sam Amick, "We are aware of the report and are gathering additional information. We have no further comment at this time."

Tania Ganguli of the Los Angeles Times reported the alleged assault occurred while Walton was an assistant coach with the Golden State Warriors.

According to the lawsuit, Tennant said Walton forced himself onto her in his hotel room. She said he invited her up to discuss potentially writing the foreword of a book she was working on.

According to the legal documents, Tennant said Walton pinned her down to the bed, kissed and groped her despite her screaming to stop. She said he let her up but forced himself against her again as she walked toward the door before finally allowing her to leave the room.

Walton spent the past three seasons as head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers before mutually parting ways with the team following a disappointing 2018-19 season. A few days later, he was officially hired as head coach of the Kings.

Tennant covered the Lakers as well as the Los Angeles Dodgers as a reporter for Spectrum SportsNet LA. She currently hosts a podcast called Ceremony Wellness in which she says she hopes to help people "heal physically and emotionally."