Mets GM Says Jacob deGrom's MRI on Elbow Injury Came Back 'Clean'

An MRI on Jacob deGrom's right elbow didn't show any additional damage, New York Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen confirmed to reporters.

Van Wagenen said Monday that deGrom's elbow was "clean" and that the reigning National League Cy Young winner should resume starting duties when he's eligible to come off the injured list, per SNY.

     

