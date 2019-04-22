Mets GM Says Jacob deGrom's MRI on Elbow Injury Came Back 'Clean'April 22, 2019
Jim McIsaac/Getty Images
An MRI on Jacob deGrom's right elbow didn't show any additional damage, New York Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen confirmed to reporters.
Van Wagenen said Monday that deGrom's elbow was "clean" and that the reigning National League Cy Young winner should resume starting duties when he's eligible to come off the injured list, per SNY.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.
Jacob deGrom’s MRI Comes Back Negative