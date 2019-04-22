Renato Sanches Says He Thinks He Will Leave Bayern Munich in the Summer

Gill Clark@@gillclarkyFeatured Columnist IIApril 22, 2019

FREIBURG IM BREISGAU, GERMANY - MARCH 30: Renato Sanches of Bayern Muenchen looks on during the Bundesliga match between Sport-Club Freiburg and FC Bayern Muenchen at Schwarzwald-Stadion on March 30, 2019 in Freiburg im Breisgau, Germany. (Photo by TF-Images/Getty Images)
TF-Images/Getty Images

Bayern Munich midfielder Renato Sanches says he thinks he will leave the club in the summer transfer window because he wants to play more regularly.    

The 21-year-old told Sport Bild (h/t Calciomercato.com) that he does not know yet if he will leave on loan or move on a permanent transfer.

"Everyone knows I want to play more, five minutes are not enough for me. Playing is what I love, I do my best in every training session.

"My coach and my team-mates know it too, I am always ready to play a few minutes a game, I trust myself and I want to do well every time I get the chance to play, I still have fifteen years of football ahead of me, the future can be good.

"I don't know if it will be a transfer on loan or outright, but I think I will leave Bayern. We will evaluate what is best for me, I just want to play more."

MUNICH, GERMANY - APRIL 20: Serge Gnabry of FC Bayern Muenchen substitutes Renato Sanches of FC Bayern Muenchen during the Bundesliga match between FC Bayern Muenchen and SV Werder Bremen at Allianz Arena on April 20, 2019 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by TF
TF-Images/Getty Images

Sanches returned to Bayern in July 2018 after a season on loan with Swansea City but has only made six starts in all competitions for manager Niko Kovac's side. 

Kovac has said it is "not easy" for Sanches at Bayern and added that the club plan to "talk after the last game and sit down together," per Goal's Jamie Smith.

Sanches joined Bayern from Benfica in 2016 and was widely regarded as one of Europe's brightest young talents at the time. He won the 2016 Golden Boy award and was part of the Portugal squad that won the 2016 UEFA European Championship.

However, he's been unable to make an impact at Bayern and flopped during his one season in the Premier League with Swansea.

The Swans manager at the time, Carlos Carvalhal, said Sanches knew he had had "a very bad season," per the Telegraph's Alex Bywater. Sanches made just 15 appearances as Swansea were relegated to the Championship.

Sanches returned to Bayern and has shown glimpses of his talent:

Nonetheless, he's been unable to command a regular spot and was linked with a move away from Bayern in the January transfer window. Kovac said, however, the youngster could feature more regularly in the second half of the season:

Yet Sanches is yet to make a single start for Bayern in 2019, and his frustration at being a bit-part player suggests the time is right time for him to move on and attempt to revive his career elsewhere.   

Related

    Championship Table: Leeds Lose Huge Match

    Norwich and Sheffield Utd in prime promotion spots

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Championship Table: Leeds Lose Huge Match

    Norwich and Sheffield Utd in prime promotion spots

    James Dudko
    via Bleacher Report

    What to Watch This Week 📺

    ⚽ Man United host Man City

    World Football logo
    World Football

    What to Watch This Week 📺

    ⚽ Man United host Man City

    Corey Knapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Mbappe As Quick As Usain Bolt ⚡️

    PSG star clocked 38km/h 😱

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Mbappe As Quick As Usain Bolt ⚡️

    PSG star clocked 38km/h 😱

    via Mail Online

    Benjamin Pavard Says He’s 'One of the Best'

    FC Bayern Munich logo
    FC Bayern Munich

    Benjamin Pavard Says He’s 'One of the Best'

    Bavarian Football Works
    via Bavarian Football Works