Kylian Mbappe Rules out Real Madrid Move: 'I'll Watch Their Games as an Admirer'

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe has ruled out a transfer to Real Madrid this summer.

The 20-year-old striker has enjoyed yet another incredible season and took his Ligue 1 goal tally to 30 on Sunday after he netted a hat-trick against former club Monaco.

The 3-1 win was enough for PSG to clinch the top-flight title. It's Mbappe's third in a row, having won two with his current club and one at Monaco.

After the game, Mbappe was asked about recent speculation linking him with a move to the Santiago Bernabeu, per Canal+ (h/t AS).

"I'm staying at PSG. I'm fully involved in PSG's project," he said. "I'm happy for Real Madrid that [Zinedine Zidane] has come back. I'll watch their games as an admirer."

Mbappe's first goal was especially impressive, as he bounded downfield in trademark fashion to finish off a sweeping PSG counter-attack (UK only):

Manager Thomas Tuchel also said the PSG No. 7 will not be going anywhere in the upcoming transfer window.

"The president [Nasser Al-Khelaifi] has always told me the same thing: there are no opportunities for other clubs to buy Kylian this summer," he said, per Sacha Pisani of Goal.

Having shone at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in France's title-winning campaign, Mbappe has taken his game on another level this season at the Parc des Princes. He's been the standout player in Ligue 1 and has arguably cemented his status as one of the best strikers in the world.

Mbappe's accomplishments are made more impressive when considering he is still in the nascent stages of his career.

French football journalist Jeremy Smith praised the youngster's efforts in the Ligue 1 campaign:

In reaching the 30-goal mark this term, Mbappe finds himself in some elite company:

Since the reappointment of Zidane at Madrid for a second spell, the speculation surrounding a possible bid from the Spanish capital for Mbappe has intensified.

The Los Blancos boss has already been asked about a possible move €280 million (£241 million) offer for the striker and said, "we know the player that he is," per Dermot Corrigan of ESPN FC.

Corrigan noted Zidane didn't appear to be against spending massive money on the PSG tyro:

Mbappe doesn't appear to be making any plans to move on this summer, though, nor would you anticipate PSG have any intention of edging him out the door.

The 20-year-old is already one of the biggest names in world football, and if he continues to make progress, there's every chance of him becoming the best player on the planet.

While PSG have a number of high-profile stars within their ranks, Mbappe would surely be bottom of the list of players they would look to sell.