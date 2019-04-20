Joel Embiid Says He's Going to Pay Jimmy Butler's Fine for Ejection from Game 4

Aaron Gash/Associated Press

Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid really appreciates Jimmy Butler having his back.

Butler was ejected for escalating a fight during Saturday's game against the Brooklyn Nets, but he won't have to worry about any financial ramifications.

"I'm going to pay the fine," Embiid said after the game, per Tom Moore of the Bucks County Courier Times.

The ejection came after a hard foul from Embiid in the third quarter on Jarrett Allen. Jared Dudley shoved Embiid in response, which led to Butler following up with a shove on Dudley.

Embiid was handed a flagrant foul for the initial hit, while Dudley and Butler were given technical fouls and ejected.

After Philadelphia escaped with a 112-108 win to go up 3-1 in the series, the center was apparently in a giving mood.