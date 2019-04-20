Cristiano Ronaldo '1,000%' Certain on Staying at Juventus Amid Transfer Rumors

Luca Bruno/Associated Press

It appears Cristiano Ronaldo will last more than one season at Juventus.

The superstar said Saturday he was "1,000 percent" certain he would remain at the club, per ESPN.com.

"I'm really happy to have won the Italian title in my first season here. It has been a great season for this Juventus; we also won the Italian Supercup," Ronaldo added. "We didn't do so well in the Champions League but there is always next year."

The Italian club reached the quarterfinals of Champions League but suffered an upset at the hands of Ajax, the same team that knocked off Real Madrid in the previous round.

Ronaldo had won the European championship in each of the last three years with Real Madrid, so he likely had higher expectations for the tournament. There were then reports from Italian media that the early exit could mean he would transfer in the summer.

However, manager Massimiliano Allegri immediately denied the rumors.

"He's the future of Juventus; an extraordinary player, and he'll have another great season next year," Allegri said, per Ben Gladwell of ESPN.com.

Ronaldo also denied the reports and put a lot of supporters at ease.

Even with the Champions League defeat, Juventus have secured a first-place finish in Serie A for the eighth year in a row.