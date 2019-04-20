Jrue Holiday Trade Rumors: Suns Are 'Top Contender'; Bulls, Magic Have Interest

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistApril 20, 2019

DENVER, COLORADO - MARCH 02: Jrue Holiday #11 of the New Orleans Pelicans plays the Denver Nuggets at the Pepsi Center on March 02, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)
Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

The Phoenix Suns are reportedly a "top contender" should the New Orleans Pelicans make point guard Jrue Holiday available for trade during the 2019 NBA offseason.

Although new Pelicans executive vice president of basketball operations David Griffin said he "absolutely" thought the guard would remain with the team moving forward Wednesday, other teams are still showing interest.

Sean Deveney of Sporting News reported the Suns' status as a potential favorite Saturday before noting the Chicago Bulls and Orlando Magic could also become involved.

                 

