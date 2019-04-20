Zinedine Zidane: 'There Will Be Changes' at Real Madrid Ahead of Transfer Window

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane knows what he wants at the Santiago Bernabeu ahead of the summer transfer window and says "there will be changes" at the club.

The Frenchman spoke before Sunday's La Liga match against Athletic Bilbao about how he has already identified the players he wants to bring in.

"I'm going to speak about [transfers] with club because I know perfectly what I want. But not now. I'm not going to give names.

"[The club] wanted to change things, not conditions, and we spoke about what we're going to be able to do and the profile of players. Then we will see what can be achieved in the transfer market, but it's clear that there will be changes."

Zidane returned to Real Madrid in March for a second stint as manager just 10 months after he left the club. The Frenchman replaced Santiago Solari in the hot seat, who was fired after only five months in charge.

The World Cup winner is expected to oversee a summer overhaul at the Bernabeu and has £300 million to spend, according to Miguel Delaney at the Independent.

Zidane is interested in signing Paul Pogba, Eden Hazard and Kylian Mbappe, according to RMC Sport:

The Real Madrid boss has also asked his club to sign Ajax captain Matthijs de Ligt as a replacement for Raphael Varane, according to Corriere dello Sport (h/t Sport).

The club are also reportedly close to landing striker Luka Jovic from Eintracht Frankfurt, according to AS:

Real Madrid have endured a disappointing season by their lofty standards. They were knocked out of the UEFA Champions League at the last-16 stage by Ajax, were beaten by Barcelona in the Copa del Rey and look set to finish third in the table.

Their difficulties mean some key stars could be moved on in the summer as Zidane seeks to build a new team at the Bernabeu.

ESPN FC's Dermot Corrigan highlighted some players whose futures may be in doubt:

Zidane's latest comments seem to confirm that Real Madrid are set for a busy summer transfer market.

The Frenchman will be tasked with building a squad that can challenge Barcelona for the league title in Spain and look to regain their Champions League trophy.