Mets' Jacob deGrom Resumes Throwing, May Not Undergo MRI for Elbow Injury

John Amis/Associated Press

The New York Mets may abandon plans for ace Jacob deGrom to undergo an MRI on his sore right elbow after he resumed throwing with no issues Saturday.

Greg Joyce of the New York Post provided comments from the 2018 National League Cy Young Award winner, who was placed on the 10-day injured list Friday.

"After getting some treatment [Friday] and getting things moving around, I started feeling a little better," deGrom said. "So I decided to throw today and actually felt good with how it went.

"Today felt completely normal playing catch. I think after this stint, I'll be ready to go."

The situation sounds far less ominous than it did 24 hours ago when Mets manager Mickey Callaway announced the starting pitcher would require an IL stint because his elbow was "barking" after a Thursday throwing session.

"He's just a little tender in the elbow," Callaway said. "We don't know if it's just from general fatigue, so we're being overly cautious at this point and making sure we take care of him. We have 90 percent of the season left and we feel no reason to really push him too much at this point. There's just no reason to do it."

DeGrom was scheduled to undergo an MRI on Monday after New York returns home from a 10-game road trip that includes series against the Atlanta Braves, Philadelphia Phillies and St. Louis Cardinals. It sounds like that may no longer be necessary.

Though the 30-year-old right-hander hasn't been dominant in the early stages this season like he was throughout 2018, when he finished with a 1.70 ERA across 32 starts, he's still been strong with a 3.68 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 22 innings over four outings.

DeGrom previously underwent Tommy John surgery in October 2010 after the Mets selected him in the ninth round of the 2010 MLB draft. He also had season-ending surgery to relieve discomfort in his pitching elbow in September 2016.

He's confident this issue isn't as serious, per Joyce.

"I've had Tommy John before and done those tests, and everything feels fine with that," deGrom said. "I'm not really worried about the spot it's in, it's just more being smart and not trying to go out there and do too much too early and risk a more serious injury."

Friday's roster move was retroactive to Tuesday, so deGrom will be eligible to return as early as late next week.