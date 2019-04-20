Hakim Ziyech Says 'Anything Is Possible' on Future Amid Bayern, Arsenal Rumours

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Ajax star Hakim Ziyech isn't sure what will happen in the summer regarding his future, as he's said he will find it difficult to leave the Dutch giants.

The Morocco international has been enjoying another exceptional season in Amsterdam and has been a key player in the team's run to the UEFA Champions League semi-finals.

Like a number of the players in this Ajax team, Ziyech has been tipped to possibly move on at the end of the season. Speaking to Inside Ajax (h/t Goal), the 26-year-old said no decision has been made yet.

"Anything is possible," he said. "I am always someone who is very picky and there must be a club that I want to trade in for Ajax. That doesn’t just happen."

As relayed by Goal, rumours have intensified regarding potential interest in Ziyech, with Arsenal and Bayern Munich said to be among a number of admirers.

Ziyech joined Ajax in 2016 from Twente and has continued to progress. He is now rated as one of the standout players in the Dutch top flight, although has shown as of late he can shine on a bigger stage too.

Despite their group-stage elimination at the FIFA World Cup, Ziyech performed well for Morocco in Russia. In recent weeks, he's turned on the style in the Champions League, helping Ajax past holders Real Madrid and then Juventus, with a 2-1 win in Turin on Tuesday enough to set up a semi-final with Tottenham Hotspur (U.S. only):

Per WhoScored.com, Ziyech had a creative influence on the game and been an inventive presence throughout the Champions League run:

It's been a similar story domestically:

When he is performing well, Ziyech lights up matches. This season he's operated on both flanks and in midfield for Erik ten Hag's team, but he can make an impression on games regardless of his positioning.

Ziyech uses the ball well, can dribble past opponents and is capable of special things with his left foot. Football journalist Simon Kuper noted one area he can improve, though:

Even so, in the Eredivisie this season he has been able to notch an eye-catching 15 goals and 12 assists. After some further refinement in his game, Ziyech is good enough to be productive in one of European football's top-five leagues.

Still, while a number of players are poised to leave Ajax this summer—Frenkie de Jong has already agreed to sign for Barcelona—Ziyech doesn't appear to have made a decision on his future yet. It would be a shock if there wasn't significant interest in his services, though.