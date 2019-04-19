Warriors' Draymond Green Shed 23 Pounds Before Playoffs at Bob Myers' Urging

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green made getting into shape a top priority as the 2019 postseason approached, and that was something that general manager Bob Myers felt was in the best interest of the team. 

"Draymond, I'mma tell you something you may not want to hear," Green recently recalled Myers telling him heading into March, according to The Athletic's Marcus Thompson II. "If we're going to win a championship, you've got to get in shape."

    

