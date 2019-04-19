Nets' Ed Davis Out for Game 4 vs. 76ers with Ankle Injury

Kathy Willens/Associated Press

Brooklyn Nets power forward Ed Davis is expected to miss Game 4 of the team's first-round playoff series against the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday because of an ankle injury.

Nets head coach Kenny Atkinson provided the update Friday, per Michael Scotto of The Athletic.

Davis shined in Game 1 with 12 points and 16 rebounds in 25 minutes during the Nets' 111-102 win. He also suffered the ankle injury during the series opener, however, and hasn't looked anywhere near full strength while logging just 16 total minutes over the past two games, both Brooklyn losses.

"We just look at it, we have nothing to lose. If we go out and get swept, that's what's supposed to happen, so you got that mindset—that I don't care, I don't give a f--k mentality. Sometimes it works in your favor," Davis told reporters after Game 1.

The 29-year-old UNC product's lack of effectiveness and now likely absence from Game 4 is a key setback for the Nets, who have needed to control the paint with Sixers center Joel Embiid dealing with knee soreness that kept him out of Game 3. He's questionable for Saturday's contest.

Embiid's unsettled status made Davis, who averaged just 5.8 points and 8.6 rebounds during the regular season, a more vital asset for Brooklyn.

In addition, the Nets don't feature much frontcourt depth on their roster behind Davis and starters Jarrett Allen and Rodions Kurucs. So the team will likely be forced to use more small-ball lineups in Game 4, which could allow Philly to rest Embiid for at least one more game.