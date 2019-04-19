Aaron Ramsey Out 2-3 Weeks with Hamstring Injury, Unai Emery Says

ANDREAS SOLARO/Getty Images

Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey will be out of action for the next two to three weeks after suffering a hamstring injury against Napoli, manager Unai Emery has confirmed.

Ramsey came off in the first half of Thursday's 1-0 UEFA Europa League win in Naples with a hamstring strain, but Emery told reporters he felt the Welshman will feature again this season, per the Evening Standard's James Olley:

The Gunners rounded off a 3-0 aggregate win over Napoli to advance to the Europa semi-finals, but Ramsey could now miss both legs against Valencia on May 2 (home) and May 9 (away).

The playmaker is in the final phase of an 11-year stay at Arsenal, with Ramsey set to join Juventus when his contract expires in June.

Arsenal sit fourth in the Premier League, one point and one place behind north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur. Ramsey will definitely miss Sunday's visit of Crystal Palace in their penultimate home fixture of the league campaign.

The club's last home league fixture is May 4, respectively, meaning Ramsey may have already played his farewell fixture at the Emirates Stadium.

The Press Association's Mark Mann-Bryans provided more from Friday's press conference:

The 28-year-old will have a better chance of returning before the end of the season if Arsenal can make it past Valencia and book their first European final appearance since 2006. The Europa League final is May 29 at Baku, Azerbaijan.

Arsenal are set to begin a run of three Premier League fixtures in the space of eight days, with trips to Wolverhampton Wanderers and Leicester City following Sunday's game against Palace.

Ramsey's initial diagnosis sounds like he'll also miss those dates key to the top-four hunt, and Emery has other injury concerns in midfield to contend with, per sportswriter James Benge:

Some Arsenal fans expressed disappointment that Ramsey, signed from Cardiff City in 2008 as a brilliant prospect, is leaving the club, and it's a shame that injury could limit the impact before his Emirates exit.

Chelsea are favourites to beat Eintracht Frankfurt in the other Europa League semi, and a London derby final could be the ideal stage for Ramsey to return and help bring his club one last major trophy before departing.