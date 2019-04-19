Pep Guardiola Says Manchester City Exit in UCL 'Hurts,' Still Supports VAR

Pep Guardiola Says Manchester City Exit in UCL 'Hurts,' Still Supports VARApril 19, 2019
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has said the UEFA Champions League exit his team suffered at the hands of Tottenham Hotspur still "hurts" on the eve of the third meeting between the two sides in 10 days.
City were knocked out of Europe in midweek in dramatic fashion, as they saw what would have been a potential winning goal ruled out in stoppage time after a VAR review.
Guardiola's team were 4-3 winners on the night, but a 1-0 victory for Tottenham in the first leg meant they progressed into the semi-finals on away goals. After a Champions League double-header, they will face off in the Premier League on Saturday lunchtime.
Speaking ahead of the game, Guardiola said the midweek result stings but made it clear he is still an advocate of technology being used in these circumstances, per the Manchester Evening News:
"You know my opinion on VAR. Nothing changed. It hurts what happened, it was tough. The ref can make a mistake. VAR can take time and longer to see the images and different angles, if we make mistakes in VAR I don't agree make a lot of minutes to make the right decision. If the goal for Raheem is offside and Tottenham go out that is not nice on them.
"That's why I support it a lot because it's fair. Other managers don't agree with the VAR, maybe they are."
The climax of the game between the two Premier League sides on Wednesday was extraordinary, as the Etihad Stadium went from ecstasy to agony in a two-minute period (U.S. only):
Bleacher Report Live @brlive
The ending of Manchester City vs. Tottenham was the definition of agony and ecstasy for both teams 😱😫 Relive every moment from an insane day by streaming the Champions League Highlight Show on #BRLive: https://t.co/rZIWN03iyV https://t.co/a8ubwK2aFV
Here is the moment Guardiola realised the goal had been chalked off (UK only):
BT Sport @btsport
The moment Pep Guardiola realised Man City's last-minute winner was disallowed 💔 #NoFilterUCL https://t.co/0ZJ7P7sLFe
Earlier on in the game, Fernando Llorente's header was also subject to a VAR review, as the officials checked to see if the ball had struck him on the hand (U.S. only):
Bleacher Report Live @brlive
AND TOTTENHAM RETAKE THE AGGREGATE LEAD THROUGH LLORENTE Watch the finish NOW on #BRLive: https://t.co/OJ2810cLCw https://t.co/rwnnovsBdc
City were outstanding in an attacking sense in the game, with Raheem Sterling, Kevin De Bruyne and Bernardo Silva too good for Spurs to handle for long spells. However, they were undone by poor play at the back and clinical finishing from Tottenham.
It's not the first time Guardiola has watched his side falter in these circumstances in the Champions League, as Miguel Delaney of The Independent noted:
Miguel Delaney @MiguelDelaney
Guardiola's teams are... weird in a sense. For the vast majority of seasons they are close to perfect, and yet that seems they don't reach their potential. Barca 2008-12 should have won four European Cups in a row, really. Last night they're amazing 10-70.
Rory Smith of the New York Times thinks the manner of the elimination will inspire City in the upcoming game:
Rory Smith @RorySmith
I would humbly suggest that it is now very unlikely Manchester City do not win all five of their remaining Premier League games, by the way, and with a sort of righteous anger.
While City can no longer win the quadruple, they are still involved in a fierce battle for the Premier League title with Liverpool. They need to beat Spurs on Saturday in order to move back to the top of the table and apply pressure to the Reds ahead of their trip to Cardiff on Sunday.
For City, a domestic treble would still be an incredible achievement and they are six wins away from making that a reality. If they can pick up three points against Tottenham on Saturday, that'll be one of the biggest hurdles they have remaining overcome.
