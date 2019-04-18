Shohei Ohtani to Take Batting Practice for 1st Time Since Tommy John Surgery

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

Los Angeles Angels two-way player Shohei Ohtani will take batting practice with the team for the first time since undergoing Tommy John surgery in October.

Fabian Ardaya‏ of The Athletic reported the news.



Ohtani will not pitch during the 2019 season but is expected to return as a hitter at some point. The righty went 4-2 with a 3.31 ERA and 1.16 WHIP on the mound and hit .285/.361/.564 with 22 home runs and 61 runs batted in as a hitter.

"As a player, I think it's natural to try to get back as quickly as possible," Ohtani told reporters earlier this month. "That's how I'm feeling right now. But it's not up to me; it's up to the team. I know they're trying to be very careful with me."

General manager Billy Eppler told reporters Tuesday that Ohtani will complete his rehab with the team with at-bats against live pitching.

“We’re gonna work it in a progression,” Eppler said. “It’s not just without any kind of parameters or restrictions.”

Ohtani will serve as a designated hitter when he returns to the lineup. Albert Pujols has been the team's primary designated hitter this season and will move back to first base when Ohtani returns.