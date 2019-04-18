Joel Embiid Says He Probably Should Have Been Ejected for Elbowing Jarrett Allen

Joel Embiid Says He Probably Should Have Been Ejected for Elbowing Jarrett AllenApril 18, 2019
Ahead of a Game 3 matchup against the Brooklyn Nets, Philadelphia 76ers superstar center Joel Embiid told reporters he should have been ejected for elbowing Jarrett Allen in Game 2 and shouldn't have laughed when discussing the moment after the game:
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
Joel Embiid after watching his Game 2 Flagrant Foul on Jarrett Allen: ‘I probably should’ve been ejected. It was pretty bad.’ #Sixers
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Embiid said he didn’t mean to laugh and after rewatching the play, “I probably should have been ejected.” Said he only laughed because “my teammate made me laugh, and it kind of took a wrong turn.” https://t.co/rw4IVnG18h
Embiid and Ben Simmons initially seemed to laugh off Embiid's initial apology:
NBC Sports Philadelphia @NBCSPhilly
Ben Simmons and Embiid can't hold it together when they were asked about Embiid's technical on Jarrett Allen 😂 https://t.co/hDbVHLH36c
That didn't sit well with the Nets:
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Nets guard Caris LeVert on Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons laughing during Embiid’s post-game apology for his Game 2 elbow to Jarrett Allen: “We don’t really like that. We thought that was kind of disrespectful.”
Embiid—who is out for Game 3—was given a flagrant-1 foul for his elbow on Allen in the second quarter of Game 2. He was spinning in the post with both hands on the ball and swung his elbow up high, connecting squarely with Allen's face.
The officials replayed the foul but determined it didn't merit a flagrant-2 foul, which would have led to an automatic ejection.
Embiid reiterated Thursday night that he was simply trying to make a basketball play.
"That's not what I meant to do," he told reporters. "I was just trying to be aggressive and make a basketball play, and sometimes you've got to use your elbows to create separation, especially into the chest."
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
.@JoelEmbiid re-issues his apology to Nets big man Jarrett Allen, said the laughing was unintentional #Sixers https://t.co/4ndXJxZ4nN
With or without Embiid's second apology, the intensity has increased in the even series between the Sixers and Nets. Shots have been fired by both sides, and Thursday's crucial Game 3 should be heated.
