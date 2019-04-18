Joel Embiid Says He Probably Should Have Been Ejected for Elbowing Jarrett Allen

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Ahead of a Game 3 matchup against the Brooklyn Nets, Philadelphia 76ers superstar center Joel Embiid told reporters he should have been ejected for elbowing Jarrett Allen in Game 2 and shouldn't have laughed when discussing the moment after the game:

Embiid and Ben Simmons initially seemed to laugh off Embiid's initial apology:

That didn't sit well with the Nets:

Embiid—who is out for Game 3—was given a flagrant-1 foul for his elbow on Allen in the second quarter of Game 2. He was spinning in the post with both hands on the ball and swung his elbow up high, connecting squarely with Allen's face.

The officials replayed the foul but determined it didn't merit a flagrant-2 foul, which would have led to an automatic ejection.

McCollum and the Blazers Snapped Postseason Losing Streak for "Jennifer" Stars Invest in Plant-Based Food as Vegetarianism Sweeps NBA The NBA Got Some Wild Techs This Season Jarrett Allen Is One of the NBA’s Hottest Rim Protectors Wade's Jersey Swaps Created Epic Moments This Season Westbrook Makes History While Honoring Nipsey Hussle Devin Booker Makes History with Scoring Tear 29 Years Ago, Jordan Dropped Career-High 69 Points Bosh Is Getting His Jersey Raised to the Rafters in Miami Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album Wade's #OneLastDance Dominated February Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks Two Years Ago, the Kings Shipped Boogie to the Pelicans ASG Will Be Competitive Again If the NBA Raises the Stakes Right Arrow Icon

Embiid reiterated Thursday night that he was simply trying to make a basketball play.

"That's not what I meant to do," he told reporters. "I was just trying to be aggressive and make a basketball play, and sometimes you've got to use your elbows to create separation, especially into the chest."

With or without Embiid's second apology, the intensity has increased in the even series between the Sixers and Nets. Shots have been fired by both sides, and Thursday's crucial Game 3 should be heated.