Giants 2019 NFL Draft Rumors: NY Could Pick Daniel Jones over Dwayne Haskins

Dwayne Haskins threw for 4,831 yards, 50 touchdowns and just eight interceptions as a Heisman Trophy finalist during his final season at Ohio State, but the New York Giants reportedly may select Duke's Daniel Jones over him during the 2019 NFL draft.

On Thursday, ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. suggested as much while appearing on ESPN's Golic and Wingo show:

Bleacher Report's Matt Miller projected the Giants to take Haskins with the No. 6 pick in his latest mock draft, pointing to the Ohio State product's ability to read defenses and make throws from the pocket.

"Haskins is the top quarterback on my board this season," he wrote. "He's smart, tough, physical and can beat defenses from inside the pocket. He's accurate and poised, having shown that this year with monster games against good defenses like Michigan, Northwestern and Washington."

New York also has the No. 17 pick in the draft, although Miller projected Jones to go No. 15 overall to Washington as the fourth quarterback taken behind Kyler Murray, Haskins and Drew Lock.

Jones finished the 2018 campaign with 2,674 passing yards, 22 touchdown throws and nine interceptions at Duke.

The Giants have 38-year-old Eli Manning in place as the starting quarterback, although he is entering the final year of his contract and has guided the team to the playoffs just once in the last seven years.

"I figure the Giants are gonna get a young quarterback, I understand that," Manning said during a Monday conference call, per Art Stapleton of USA Today. "Hey, I still have to do my job and do my part. My job, as I see it, is to go out there and play quarterback and win football games."

Manning may be in charge of the 2019 campaign, but whichever quarterback the Giants draft—assuming they do so—will be tasked with anchoring the backfield with running back Saquon Barkley for years to come.