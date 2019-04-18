NBA Rumors: Pelicans Interviewing Clippers' Trent Redden for Front Office Role

METAIRIE, LA - MARCH 14: David Griffin, Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations for the New Orleans Pelicans, talks to the media during an introductory press conference on April 17, 2019 at Ochsner Sports Performance Center in Metairie, Louisiana.
The New Orleans Pelicans have reportedly been granted permission to interview Los Angeles Clippers assistant general manager Trent Redden for a "senior front-office position."

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported the news, noting Pelicans president of basketball operations David Griffin is expected to be "aggressive" in pursuing Redden.

              

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

