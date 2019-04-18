NBA Rumors: Pelicans Interviewing Clippers' Trent Redden for Front Office Role

Layne Murdoch Jr./Getty Images

The New Orleans Pelicans have reportedly been granted permission to interview Los Angeles Clippers assistant general manager Trent Redden for a "senior front-office position."

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported the news, noting Pelicans president of basketball operations David Griffin is expected to be "aggressive" in pursuing Redden.

