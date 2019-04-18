Look: 'Missing' Ad for Ben Simmons' Jump Shot Posted Outside Barclays Center

A missing poster was affixed to a pole outside Barclays Center in New York City on Thursday, announcing a search for the jump shot of Philadelphia 76ers point guard Ben Simmons ahead of Game 3 of the Sixers' first-round playoff series against the Brooklyn Nets.

Anthony Puccio of Nets Daily provided a look at the latest version of a long-running joke:

It raises the question, however: For something to go missing, doesn't it have to exist in the first place?

Simmons arrived in the NBA with no outside game to speak of, and that hasn't changed since the Sixers selected him with the first overall pick in the 2016 draft. He attempted just six threes during the 2018-19 regular season and missed them all.

The 22-year-old Australia native is building an impressive resume despite not having a good three-point shot in an era where outside shooting is the main focus for many offenses. He was named the 2017-18 Rookie of the Year and earned his first All-Star Game selection this season.

Simmons could become an even bigger force if he does eventually develop his jump shot.

"I just want to get better," he told reporters in January. "I'm not really worried about the immediate outcome. I think it's just the start of something special in my game that I'm adding. I think it's one of those parts of my game that'll really separate me."

Until that happens, jokes about his jump shot will remain low-hanging fruit for opposing fanbases.

