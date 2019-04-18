Giants GM Dave Gettleman 'Not Going There' on Josh Rosen Trade Rumors

Ralph Freso/Associated Press

New York Giants general manager Dave Gettleman refused to discuss whether the team is interested in trading for Arizona Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen.

"Not going there," Gettleman told reporters Thursday.

The Cardinals own the first overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft and have been heavily linked to the Oklahoma Sooners' Kyler Murray, the 2018 Heisman Trophy winner.

If Arizona does select another quarterback like Murray with the No. 1 selection one year after taking Rosen with the 10th pick, prevailing wisdom suggests they would look to trade the UCLA product.

Bleacher Report's Matt Miller reported in early April the Cards received two firm offers for Rosen but were holding out in hopes of receiving "as close to a first-round pick as possible" in return.

The Cardinals quarterback spoke with SI TV about the unpredictable nature of the NFL and how it relates to his situation:

The 22-year-old California native struggled as a rookie, completing 55.2 percent of his throws for 2,278 yards with 11 touchdowns and 14 interceptions across 14 games (13 starts). He ranked last among qualified quarterbacks in ESPN's Total QBR and 37th at the position on Pro Football Focus' grading scale.

Meanwhile, the Giants must attempt to find a long-term answer at the NFL's most important position with Eli Manning, 38, in the final year of his contract.

There's no chance New York offers its No. 6 overall pick for a player who struggled as much as Rosen did last year. But the Giants are tied with the New England Patriots for the most selections in the 2019 draft with 12.

Gettleman wasn't willing to tip his hand Thursday, but it'd be a surprise if the Giants don't acquire a young quarterback before training camp either via trade or the draft.